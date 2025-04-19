Here is why China CCP PLA is working with Panama to build tunnels below the panama canal and their plan to covertly dose nanotechnology into various parts of naval ships and submarines. [1]

Important fact: China CCP PLA dosed me noninvasively with their nanotechnology magnetic poison and I reverse engineered it and am still living so I have primary experience wrangling with China CCP PLA in times of unrestricted warfare and exactly what nanotech weapons are capable of as well as staging and multi-part integration and covert key signal activation.

Here is what CCP is up to in Panama with their Canal and their tunnel boring beneath the Panama canal is part of their unrestricted war attack on America. Keep in mind my family used to work for United Fruit Company as Chief Freezer (e.g. ammonia engineer for bananas) on ships transiting in the Caribbean and through the Panama Canal. I do not like China CCP and have a historical blood line on the water.

With a tunnel below the panama canal it can log the internals and structures inside of a naval vessel or submarine transmiting through the Panama Canal as well as the material compositions and also transmit frequencies into the assets to weaken parts, (e.g. slow kill) and imprint into the materials utilizing pre-cursor engine technology. Now, with adversarial nanotechnology being multi-part, China CCP can dose through the tunnel wall and into the water and through the vessel hull a novel nanotechnology system (AI BCPS linked to China CCP) that then can be key signaled activated at a later time in conflict while utilized to spy during the interim.

Example based upon what I lived through is to cognitively attack via key signal the brain of a person to undermine their OODA loop (e.g. handicap the person cognitively with nanotechnology).

I like Panama and hope they make the correct decision to go against China CCP for the Americas’ win. One of my friends painted the portraits of the ruling families of Panama and was a Berkeley graduate.

List of References

[1] https://newsroompanama.com/2024/09/20/panama-excavates-first-underwater-transport-tunnel/