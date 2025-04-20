Here is a lesser known fact that few people have realized... only eat fresh foods, nothing old or shelf stable as the nanotechnology that is now synthetic biology globally amplifies the underlying biology.

People who are eating not fresh foods are getting amplified dead energy zeroing out their life force. If you are eating fresh living foods these days with the nanotechnology now at synthetic biology levels everywhere (e.g. self replicating) then the only way to thrive is to eat living healthy foods during the sun-up hours of the day and not eat or consume any food during sun-down hours (e.g. ionosphere energy deltas imprinting into the food when you consume it).

Figure 1: Ionosphere of earth [1]

Energy Levels active during sun-up and sun-down hours and why it is important to only eat during sun-up hours on earth now as well as only consuming fresh living foods.

Figure 2: Ionosphere of earth energy levels with stacks of the bands during day and night that imprint on our bodies and when we consume food. [1]

In the ancient writings, during the first covenant it was stated to only eat meat and fish that was fresh catch of the day and not to eat it after it sat over night, but to burn it. Perhaps during the first covenant nanotechnology and synthetic biology with global energy systems were active on earth everywhere like we now have again. This is a reasonable hypothesis, given the current state of self-replicating nanotechnology (e.g. synthetic biology) globally.

The amplification of the underlying biological matter is also why it is now extremely important to only consume foods compatible with your blood type as the impact that the wrong foods going into your body have today is significantly larger than in prior decades. The latest deployment of all the satcom low earth orbit space systems microwaving earth as well as 5G and associated wireless infrastructures is transforming earth into an integrated synbio organism and people who are not clean (e.g. get contaminated by eating adversarial nanotech or simply not fresh food) have issues. Also, storing waste food in a stainless steel, copper or silver waste basket that is closed and shut off at the end of the day is extremely important now as the nanotech in the old waste food will be transmitting harmful necrosis frequencies that are shielded and neutralized when stroed in glass, stainless steel, silver, copper, etc. Storing fresh food in glass (borosilicate) is now required or equivalent EMF shielded protection (note that the higher end foods are shipped in foil surrounded containers or bags and the lower end or uneducated small businesses do not foil their products and their end users receive contamination from the local environment.

Burning of your waste is now perhaps best practice again or recycling it into a sustainable agriculture system that is sanitary with respect to not spreading disease, etc. (e.g. mo-dat units in United States for example). What happens when your waste with your unique ID gets mixed up in the sewer? Weird unknown unknowns. I would not want to work in the sewers these days knowing the risks of amplified necrosis/dead materials. God bless those that have to… one of my old jobs was recycling used cooking oil and I learned about the grease trap side of the kitchens in restaurants, etc. and that is not a healthy business line these days to be in contact with daily, unless wearing appropriate PPE to shield one from the amplified necrosis spectrum emissions.

Interestingly enough, after writing the initial draft of this brief I looked back at all the content I was exposed to in life and one thing that popped up in my mind was the movie Gremlins, perhaps some group with a near-field time reversal pointer system (e.g. mesogens with nemetic crystals) produced to scare people into not eating at night, but without communicating the actual basis. Coincidentally or not it is also has a 1984 release date that coincides with George Orwell’s Brave New World 1984. [2]

List of References

[1] By NASA Goddard - https://www.nccs.nasa.gov/news-events/nccs-highlights/global-ozone-profile, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=147614046

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gremlins