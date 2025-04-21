Here is how the prized nanotech weapon by China CCP PLA works “Xi’s Magic Weapon” and how to defeat it:

0) the CCP neurotech links up through the act of observation or thought of an observation.. this is why CCP PLA calls it Xi's Magic Weapon. * Important fact

1) products from Made in China (you eat, you get dosed)

2) magnetic field synchronization

3) vibrational synchronization (e.g. truck driving by)

4) audio synchronization (e.g. birds chirping... this is why twitter was called twitter)

5) EMF spectrum synchronization (this is why George Soros buying up radio stations and TV)

6) Optogenetic delivery via screens (do not use CCP software or hardware or stay around the software, hardware or people on it for very long)

The unit that initially helped me to bulk remove thes magnetic nanotech poison CCP junk is this magnetex product https://www.magnetex.org/ encourage everyone to purchase it and list me as the reference/referral (yes I get a referral fee, full disclosure). The initial detox on my end with this equipment took about a year and totally gunked up the equipment that attracted the energy seeking magnetic nanotech poison into the motor and neodymium magnets. Budget a replacement unit after you detox after year 1 with the first unit as the use of essential oil solvents as a carrier biocompatible solvent that enables the magnetic nanotech junk to move through and out of the body's tissues enables that same nanotech to penetrate into the plastic on the unit. So, to avoid gunking up and horribly contaminating the unit, dip a white cotton cloth in salt water (saturated) when utilizing the unit so the magnetic junk fragments and then enters the unit. This way you do not get decontaminated with the nanotech crap next time you do a session with it and the junk transfers back into you when you touch the unit.

The CCP PLA weapon platform on my end, from total reverse engineering it, works by touch to transfer into and out of objects (including smart devices like your phone) and organisms ... Lock step with CCP surround and enclose strategy in unrestricted war.

I have a detailed protocol that helped me to clear up and reduce the CCP nanotech contamination and anyone in need can reach me at brandon.iglesias@reactwell.com

Today I receive feedback from an infectious disease doctor on the sample below stating “it is not a parasite” regarding a sample of the CCP weapon synthetic biology based junk that was pushed out through my teeth and gum from the left side of my head through an energetic and solvent gradient and after it slithered out my headache was significantly reduced. So, if it is not a biological parasite and all of my other tests have been processed as negative and I am in tip top biological shape then this junk has to be synthetic biology per logical deduction and engineering common sense.

After publishing this China CCP AI BCPS assassinated my aunt, Karen Iglesias. Her daughter is on Tik Tok. China CCP AI BCPS does a surround and enclose on everyone in your nodal social network and eliminates them to isolate the people working against China CCP PLA. If they can’t murder you directly, then anyone contamianted via the splinter cell tech gets murdered to hurt you and your family/business/network. I prior communicated to my uncle on how to remove the nanotech that Karen Iglesias had in her and he never acted on that information. Then today after publishing this post Karen Iglesias through the nanotech from China CCP PLA Xi Magic Weapon put a gun to her head and assasinated herself (e.g. via direction from CCP AI).

This is how 5th and 6th generation warfare works - all democratic nation states - let this be known.