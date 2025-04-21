This brief is a case study summary of what my business Reactwell, a DOD Prime and DOE Prime, went through that pierced America as well as my family and how to ensure you are not pierced temporarily. I started up Reactwell the old fashion American way, through sweat and now blood & tears due to CCP unrestricted warfare.

Figure 1: Forensics in times of BRAIN weapons and surrogate 5th and 6th generation neurotechnology, nanotechnology, cybernetics and false-positive unrestricted war between America and CCP due to CCP covert Neurostrike on world, term by Robert McCreight, retired US Army Intelligence that was assasinated in 2024 after publishing a report detailing CCP Nepah Virus Gain of Function GoF.

FACTS

If you have been to China since their 2016 CCP BRAIN initiative at least, then you are dosed with China CCP nanotechnology that links your mind and body into China CCP Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Physical Cyber System BCPS. If you have been to an innovation campus or think tank that China CCP delegation visited directly since at least 2016 CCP BRAIN initiative then you have a high probability of being dosed by CCP nanotech. If you have had Chinese students at your university or working within your business since 2016 then there is a high probability that you have been contaminated by China CCP nanotech for industrial espionage. The Chinese students are typically unwitting surrogates by CCP PLA, so you can’t blame them. Just have compassion for the sad state of world affairs due to CCP unrestricted war and Neurostrike (e.g. Cognitive Weapons). CCP is utilizing lawfare in addition to cyberhacking and neurohacking to wage unrestricted war on the free world and will not hesitate to assassinate people close to you to hurt you, if they are contaminated by CCP PLA nanotechnology. Consuming food, hardware and software products from China CCP will get you contaminated by CCP nanotechnology. Utilizing a smart phone by Motorolla, computer by Lenovo, electronic smart tv by Hisense or Huawei telco equipment will get you not only contaminated by CCP nanotechnology, but “plugged-into” CCP AI BCPS. Having Tik Tok users living in your home will get you spied on by CCP at best and at worst contaminated and “plugged-into” CCP AI BCPS by influencing your household purchase decisions to buy Motorolla, buy Lenovo, buy Hisense and buy TPLink.

CCP has the capability to hack via cyber internet, local living off of the land edge devices, far field spectrum, near field spectrum, nanotechnology and psionics. Further, CCP has the capability with respect to neurotechnology chipsets, nanotechnology and BRAIN weaponry to activate via key-signal people in America to wreak havoc or cause societal chaos and distress (e.g. what I just experienced today with a family member off’ing themselves by putting a gun to their head due to the nanotechnology in their body due to their daughter being on Tik Tok for years).

The full case study will be available on video and print at https://www.reactwell.com and can be provided upon request to brandon.iglesias@reactwell.com

