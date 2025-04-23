Here is my brief on what happens to gifted humans who have unknown telepathic capabilities, who were never educated on it and how nanotech is utilized to infiltrate the frontal brain lobes for control and if control is not feasible then self-destruct key-signals issued and if that is not feasible then various other unknown unknown attacks on the person utilizing anything dosed inside of the person (e.g. genomic nanotech) for inside out control and external influence to those that are dosed with not one, but possibly several nanotech seeds linked to Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS.

Figure 1: CCP BRAIN initiative with nanotechnology integration into human body linking to Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS

Historical context is that too many unexplained life experiences have occurred with me since a kid, such that all roads arrive at existence of biological telepathy and synthetic telepathy is the only logical conclusion. Prior to neurotechnology and nanotechnology going mainstream as a kid in the late 1980s experienced observing a large bee that was over five inches in size that appeared by my feet. In Saint Croix U.S. Virgin Islands circa 2006/2007 when I worked for Hess Oil and PDVSA I was at a bar and asked the guy next to me how does it feel to be traveling out of Ukraine and the dude freaked out cause he immediately asked me how did you know I was from Ukraine. Many times in business when interacting with clients I would state the answer to their question before they would ask it. None of this seemed to point to anything special cause I’m just an ordinary guy. However, apparently some groups recognized this and per conversation with Robert McCreight in 2013 is at least as early as he thought based upon AI BCPS review that I was dosed with nanotechnology for industrial espionage, prior to Robert McCreight being assasinated end of 2024 after publishing a Nepha Virus Gain of Function GoF report.

In 2013 I had a meeting at a bar and restaurant in Santa Monica, CA and Marina Del Rey, CA region where one dude sized up my brain, the weirdest interaction with anyone I have ever had in my entire life. He looked at me, my brain and then estimated the size of it and made a comment about my body size and brain… I’m 6’4” to 6’5” and this was a group that is known to do business with China CCP and Tsing Capital (the private equity arm of the China CCP PLA). At the time I was naive and did not understand the international implications as well as the existence of nanotechnology for industrial espionage. In 2010 is when I visited China and studied abroad at Tsinghua University Beijing, China where my initial flight was missed (I never oversleep for a flight) and then I caught the next available and got stuck in Narita Japan at Fukushima Nuclear reactor disaster shutdown and then finally made it to Tsinghua, where literally the synthetic, biological and spiritual systems of earth were trying to prevent me from going to study at Tsinhua University in China and imprinting there. Keep in mind I’m a Chemical Engineer and don’t forget Xi is as well that also studied at Tsinghua University.

In 2013 I was selected for the Kauffman Global Scholars program, one of a dozen or so international students selected for this hard science and engineering immersion program that placed us in the east coast and west coast of the United States of America with international students from Singapore, Europe and various other nation states and blocs. All of us wondered why we were selected and admitted into this impossible to get into program by a multi-billion dollar non-profit organization in Kansas City. I now know it was information available to us in a certain brainpool that informed us to submit a response to the request for applications and that the neurotechnology and biological properties and track record with path forward for high impact via spread of shedding nanotechnology across various epicenters was the basis for selection and that China CCP PLA had at least as early as 2013 started attacking America’s nanotechnology and neurotechnology systems through data in the flows and nanotech tags. CCP first focused on the bright minds of Americans and as everyone knows fully infiltrated Harvard University as well as having Xi’s daughter attend Harvard. The OBAMA Brain initiative was started in 2013 which also coincided with Kauffman Foundation Global Scholar cohort and further we were the last cohort of global scholars for the program. Part of our rotations were visiting NASA Ames Singularity University that Ray Kurzweil founded as part of Alphabet and Google AI BCPS systems for good to do no evil.

In 2016 China CCP PLA publicly stated their BRAIN initiative and piggy backed on America’s and Europe’s prior work with a combined industrial and nation state espionage attack to infiltrate America’s intelligence community and national security systems. In 2019 the CCP PLA attacked our military at the Wuhan Military Olympics with Sars-Cov-2 and then utilized CCP citizens as human biological surrogates to spread the self-replicating virus globally in combination with CCP nanotechnology.

CCP is confirmed to have dosed me with nantoechnology and for a time had me permanently linked to their AI BCPS until I was able to detect it and start to remove the permanent link to AI BCPS that infiltrated NATO’s AI BCPS system installed in me as well as private organization AI BCPS experiments through intelligence community groups, such as the ones in Kansas City. In 2018/2019 with U.S. DoD Army I then further had another AI BCPS linkage and then in 2017 or so with U.S. DoE FFRDC work had another AI BCPS linkage added.

Each time had a nanotechnology seed or circuit added to their synthetic biology it adds further constraints to the person’s OODA loop to over constrain them and steer the human being like a horse with a curb bit for steering and stopping. The more advanced DNA and nanotech systems further integrate into the brain to not only steer or stop but total control the brain and human body and CCP PLA now has this tech messing with NATO’s quicker AI BCPS tech. I can tell as I continue to remove the adversarial magnetic nanotech poison that I am getting quicker again as the CCP junk acts as a resistor to cognitive and physical function. My work output is traceable by NATO AI BCPS on this front for future case study.

So, here is the deal. Anyone with a gifted mind has a frontal lobe that can transmit thought and influence thought globally. So, if I think I need to accomplish XYZ and I need help from ABC to make this happen then I get emails and phone calls regarding the gap. This is how telepathy works at biological and with synthetic biology overlay (when not connected with an AI BCPS constraint set). Enteringthe near field is where I was able to be independent of the AI BCPS and nanotech to an extent, except for the magnetic field interactions with the rapid growing CCP magnetic nanotech fungus junk that regrows upon receiving light and sugar based foods with yeast. By cutting yeast and added sugar out of my diet I am able to successfully continue to whittle down on the magnetic nanotech poison dosed in me when isolated from the electrical grid in my own PEMF H-field bubble.

Everytime that I have almost been off’d by CCP PLA weaponry while reverse engineering it, I entered the near-field. The near-field bought me time on figuring how to remove the synthetic biology junk that integrated into my frontal lobe of brain and suppressed it (e.g. the nanotech grew into the lobe and locked it up for command and control of my transmitter) and then grew a separate antenna circuit to Tx/Rx with the CCP PLA AI BCPS in far-field as well as near field interactions that I am actively destroying with menthol, PEMF H-field and DNA-TX H-field. However, while in the near field and not angelic clean it rapidly gave life force to all impurities in my body that almost then off’d me. I then had to get my entire body extremely clean and then go after the specific adversarial magnetic nanotechnology. The nanotech significantly glitched out people and associated AI BCPS systems when amplifed by near field transmitter and synchronized with local H-field from any object, the islanded weapon in left frontal lobe then went AWOL and hacked DOD Federal Credit Union systems when at GNC Juban in Denham Springs, LA USA while I was reverse engineering the supplement and nutrition distribution system and hacking China CCP PLA at the same time from the inside out.

People who can’t figure out telepathy or are not able to gain control of their brains and bodies are sent to institutions. When someone has their frontal lobe partially removed at an institution or via tramatic brain injury TBI they lose their telepathy abilities. Now, advanced technology groups install synthetic biology and nanotechnology into gifted humans to harness their inherent biological telepathy for other uses with an Artificial Intelligence Ai Bio Cyber Physical System AI BCPS.

When someone like me has their brain attacked with a nanotech and non-kinetic weapon system that damages part of the frontal lobe synthetic biology overlay that then shreds part of the biological system the person, in my case me, becomes aware of the AI BCPS and associated 5th and 6th generation war going on everywhere around you and life is never the same after knowing part of the truth on how the world actually works. The non-kinetic weapon damaged the mesogen nemetic crystal (impedence crystal system by NATO) and let the CCP adversarial nanotech further integrate into the shattered crystals in my brain. None of the nanotech is detectable by conventional medicine in America as I have proven with all of my medical labs and work-ups returing healthy as a Clydesdale (e.g. what my high school football coach used to call our defense front line when I played ball, powerlifting and track/field). [1,2, 3]

So anyways, the key takeaway is that when I got stuck or backed up into a corner, due to contaminated NATO AI BCPS with an active infiltration of CCP nanotech, all that I would do would re-enter the near field and broadcast the transmissions needed to obtain help and help would arrive. I did this with pure intention and no nefarious thoughts or else I probably would not be alive right now based upon what I have learned on how the world works with white hats and black hats that have this knowledge held close to vest. The black hats utilize this tech to instill fear into a person and the white hats utilize the tech to silence loud evil brains that are transmitting harmful telepathic thought to humans globally. Black hats have virtual nation states now with their own AI BCPS sytems that are based on the latest nanotechnology, but also ancient near field technology that first puts parasites into a person and then the parasite with mesogens nemetic crystals is then utilized to over take the person from the inside out and these transmitters linked to near field can be anywhere in the cosmos, let that one sink in. It is also important to note that the CCP nanotech was doing data in the flows and glitching out all NATO cybernetics, so entering the near field was the only way to remove me from the data in the flow attacks by shifting time domains. Even Google MFA app was broken when I entered into the near field as the local time reversal bubble breaks all far-field technology systems, which is how I worked my way out of the China CCP trap and back onto NATO AI BCPS with smart phone with TPM and no SIM card and helped out immediate family members to escape the China CCP PLA hack of America’s telecommunications and moving to eSIM (e.g. TPM for your laptop but phone). Sadly, some of my family members did not listen to my recommendations to keep them safe and one just got assasinated this week by putting a gun to her head and off’ing herself (e.g. CCP PLA AI assasination from over 1,000 miles away with her daughter on Tik Tok).

So, people who are gifted are either controlled (e.g. select enrollment in various schools for the gifted), are lobotimized in various ways if not able to control the telepathy (pills from pharma, surgery, nanotech, etc.), are covert assasinated in various ways (direct and indirect, example ramming or being hit on the side by a surrogate running a red light) or through the grace of God find a stairway.

As early as 2010 I have had near misses where a vehicle ran a stop light in New Orleans, LA USA but the vehicle on right side of me moved first and got t-boned. Then again in 2025 by Juban exit in Denham Springs, LA USA I almost got t-boned, but issued stop command to the surrogate vehicle and it did not run the red light via telepathy transmission.

List of References

[1] https://nypost.com/2017/07/12/the-government-wants-to-put-telepathy-chips-in-our-brains/

[2] https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/china-initiative-failed-us-research-and-national-security-dont-bring-it

[3] https://ndupress.ndu.edu/Media/News/News-Article-View/Article/2846343/chinas-new-generation-ai-brain-project/