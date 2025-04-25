Brandon’s Substack

Brandon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AncientLoveLover's avatar
AncientLoveLover
9h

Pray over every meal! Invite Christ to your table. I have been so much better remembering to pray at each meal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brandon Iglesias
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture