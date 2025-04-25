After working with many people a recurring issue I find are people with old 4G SIM card smart phones being hacked and messed with as well as dirty magnetic fields in unhardened electrical grids. Then when people go to remove the nanotech based contamination the local environment contamination that is synchronized with the person afflicted re-engages with the adversarial nanotech in the person’s body being messed with and results in the person taking decisions to not continue removing the parasitic nanotech and synbio contamination within the person’s body (typical of most biological parasites that infectious disease doctors are used to, but now more complex with interactions relative to the person’s local environment and as the person moves the contamination in the person will interact with comparable contamination by them in the new local environment if any exists. If the person does not change their consumption habits of buying Made in China CCP food and products or purchasing from proxy owned China CCP PLA captured corporations, then the contamination within the person is further grown and spreads into the new local environment. This is by definition China CCP PLA surround & enclose strategy nanotech style. Salt and light sources at high wattage (greater than the human body are adversarial nanotech sinks that fragment the nanotech that is energy loving by CCP and other proxy terrorists.

Figure 1: Salt and Yellow Dinshah or ancient egyptian light are key in repelling parasites and fragmenting adversarial nanotechnology. This information is extremely important for white hat cybersecurity professionals NOW. [1]

The smart phones with 5G and eSIM are simple to address as all that takes is finding a Samsung or Google Pixel smart phone and getting rid of your old SIM cards.

The electrical grid with dirty harmonics where magnetic fields synchronize your brain with the brains of other people via the well proven psionic synchronization work that universities funded by groups like the CIA have completed is harder to address and requires cleaning the electrical lines into your home and business as well as shielding the cabling and wires and then having a local electromagnetic zone where your workstation is to prevent your brain from synchronizing with even lower local magnetic fields. Further, now nanotechnology can be utilized to synchronize nanotechnology tags in people for tracking and monitoring and a dirty electrical grid harmonics are a key enabler for this type of covert data exfil via location identification through this type of tracking mechanism.

The battle is for our bodies and mind as of 2025 as distance from the enemy (e.g. China CCP PLA and their proxies) does not make one immune from attack by the enemy due to nanotech, spectrum and syn-bio-chemical convergence technologies. You will only appreciate this knowledge if you are already aware of this battle at all levels on the human body (nanotech, neurotech, syn-bio-chemical, clean foods, clean water, salt, light, spiritual, far-field spectrum, near-field and psionic).

Why? America’s wall street sold out main street by off-shoring manufacturing jobs for a money and greed while China CCP set plans in place to weaponize their global manufacturing base with a covert nanotechnology and neurotechnology enabled sneak attack on the free world to weaken and soften up China CCP PLA enemies (e.g. all non-Han).

List of References

[1] https://www.atonementfriars.org/fr-bobs-homily-fifth-sunday-in-ordinary-time-light-salt/