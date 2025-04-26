Steps to remove and heal that have worked for me:

Prayer and lessons learned from biblical scripture and other sources that helped me to find the solutions below so I can function normally again in public without any special faraday shielding (do not use). Saint Benedict blessed diamagnetic sigel and pattern.

Figure 1: My salt and light approach that coincidentally resonates with Hegseth’s philosophy as well, independently derived on my end through ancient readings.

0) eSIM Smart phone on 5G for NATO AI BCPS shielding and TPM on laptop and desktops with hardwired connection with VPN not linked to CCP. The pulsed microwaves from the 5G+ phased arrays help to break down weaponized nanotech to less than 110 nm and make it go super magnetic so that it can be removed more easily from your body and not agglomerate and stroke you out via thrombic attacks.

1) Consume clean organic foods not from China CCP per my blood type

2) DNA-TX H-Field transmitter with several channels for various pathogens and graphene remove frequencies

3) Dosing with diamagnetic nanoparticles in mornings and pre/pro biotics and fiber with garlic and onions in late afternoon

4) PEMF H-field Local Pulser that generates a spiked magnetic pulse at least 2 Tesla

5) biocompatible solvent such as menthol with essential oil based soaps such as eucalyptus and tea tree oil

6) use of tiger balm on affected areas and by sinus... This has menthol in it and camphor oil with a blend of thieves essential oil

7) magnetic vortex skyrmion unit here to zero out magnetic poles and then spin the junk out of the body

https://www.magnetex.org/ (if you decide to order this please reference me, I get a referral fee and i utilized this unit daily during initial detox several times a day and the material that came out of my body was horrid)

8) brush with fluoride free toothpaste and rinse with salt water after I eat food.

9) wash body with Dr. Bronner essential oil soaps

10) salt room where salt on floor with a substrate that enables walking on the floor without stepping on the salt

11) Halo therapy salt diffuser with essential oils ... Eucalyptus and Menthol blend

12) salt lamp with larger power at 40 to 100 watt to attract the energy seeking magnetic nanotech from local environment

13) salted foods with boron and iron for oxygen transfer and disruption of nanotech

14) daily light (sunlight at least 30 minutes)

15) use of yellow lights instead of anything that is supposedly new and better... Parasites and bugs are repelled by yellow light and attracted to blue/violet light

16) local magnetic field separate from the electrical grid or not by electrical wiring or cabling when I consume food so my body repairs and rebuilds with biological matter and nanotech (friendly) not synchronized with the local contamination. This can be as simple as eating outdoors away from electrical power lines and infrastructure or more advanced as having a local H-Field transmitter that inputs the local magnetic electrical grid frequency and harmonics and then transmits a higher amplitude and healthy frequency of magnetic field so your body synchronizes with the local H-Field transmitter and not the contamination synchronized brains and local magnetic nanotech linked to the electrical grid.

17) application of menthol and associated essential oil solvents on scalp and by ears to degrade the antenna TX/RX systems that pop up antennas through the bone/skull of the human head and integrate into ear and auditory and optogenetic system. I at first also utilized calcium-disodium-edta to help with this bulk detox and lots of anti-fibrolytics to scavenge the blood of the debris and alkaline water

18) Yellow and Orange color Dinshah glasses when on computer to destroy the CCP nanotech worms and parasites from integrating into visual cortex.

19) Passive near field patterns on body and electronics with imprinted near and far field information

As always consult with your medical doctor before proceeding with any changes to your health and nutrition. I am just an electrochemical engineer, the one that hacked Xi Magic Weapon by China CCP PLA and NATO indirectly to get out of the China CCP PLA trap sprung on me in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine.