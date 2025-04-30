Good news for anyone being attacked by lawfare from China CCP PLA.

Project Electrostasis by Reactwell has successfully stopped an attack cold by China CCP nano-biochem, part of Xi's Magic Weapon.

There are many lawfare attack vectors by China CCP PLA on the free world. I have found one of China CCP PLA’s Achillees’ heels and totally destroyed an automated nano-biochem attack by China CCP PLA. In otherwords an ECS/ Chemical Engineer from America has found out how to hack China CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon.

The government of the People's Republic of China has explicitly recognized lawfare ("falu zhan" or "legal warfare") as an essential component of its strategic doctrine. [0]

Interested in counter lawfare services? email me here brandon.iglesias@reactwell.com

How did I stop the attack? I attacked the nano-biochem core building block molecular component in the nano-biochem systems inside of the “splinter cell” technology stack to shut down the cybernetic data comms and subsequently the memory of the lawfare attack in the plantiff and plantiff’s attorney.

Both plantiff and plantiff’s attorney did not show up to the defendants’ court date and to the person being attacked, the plantiff and plantiff’s attorney appeared to have for all intents and purposes forgotten about everything associated with the legal case. The judge dismissed the case with prejudice (e.g. permanently closed in that court).

This ground-breaking counter-strike against a nation-state level Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS nano-biochem enabled attack should be useful to any businesses and families getting attacked in non-CCP nation states, such as America and Europe.

ChinaCCP PLA AI BCPS “splinter cell” enabled lawfare links the people involved in the legal case with nano-biochem that spreads via physical touch between the people and the objects the people share in common and interact with. The technology was originally built by MI6 for tracking of products, goods and people, above and beyond DNA and now is utilized in smart labels of products and inside of human bodies. The current version of the nano-biochem is self-replicating and when a person has a smart phone on their body the person has a IPv6 MAC address encoded per original MI6/CIA system, but now China CCP PLA has hacked into the MI6 based nanotech echelon system and added their own nano-biochem tags to infiltrate NATO. Therefore, specifically attacking the China CCP PLA nano-biochem material key building block molecule that I found totally shuts down the parasitic cybernetic circuitry by China CCP PLA being dosed into Americans and spread between people in non-China CCP controlled nation states.

I will be writing a book about the reverse engineering of China CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon that acts as a “splinter cell” with nano-biochem and audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT as well as weaponized-pathogen-nanotechnology WPT (copyright pending). I welcome work with non-CCP funded movie producers to get this information into the public domain.

You will not find this information at conferences on lawfare as shown below, as the technology is held close to vest by all intelligence agencies, that do not talk about their population control system tech stack utilizing nanotechnology inside of sovereign human beings (eyeballs, brain, ears, mouth, skin, organs, etc.).

The nano-biochem system by CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon creates an OODA loop based upon the transferred nano-biochem system and the act of observation between all parties. By attacking a key component of the nano-biochem material that enables Xi’s Magic Weapon to work I broke the quantum entanglement and associated cybernetic OODA loop.

List of References

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawfare

[1] https://ai-ethics.com/2017/08/11/cyborg-law/