How to keep your body safe and secure against thrombic nano-biochem agents of war? The solution is in this brief with services available to those in need.

Fullerine Nanogears

So, part of the attack on humanity now has smart viruses fielded as well as biofilm causing nano-biochem agents of war that sheath the smart virus systems and link an unwitting person carrying this junk in them to smart devices with neurotechnology chipsets.

In order to keep your body clean and clear of these thrombic agents of war at virus scale and nanoscale the use of DNA-TX H-Field technology is required. The DNA-TX H-Field technology transmits into a human body at 140,000 km/s and can be utilized to shield the following key systems in a human body from attack per my working expertise and application of the advanced physics technology:

Blood circulatory system (where clotting occurs from thrombic nanotech in vascular system) Lymphatic system (removes waste) Central nervous system CNS Digestive system Air flow systems

Each body organ and cell has a frequency that enables communication and at a distance healing and shielding from pathogens.

These frequencies are available in the public domain, but be very careful to test and validate them prior to accepting the frequencies as the truth. A lot of the public frequencies are subharmonics less than 20,000 Hz that are not as useful as the actual harmonics.

Further, groups like China CCP and Open Society Foundation OSF by George Soros are actively buying up and infiltrating telecommunications systems globally to disrupt prior well working telecommunications systems frequency based bioresonance and surveillance systems.

So, having a private system to protect you and your family is imperative these days as national security is no longer dependable like it used to be due to asymmetric amplification of attack vectors enabled by AI fielded by hostile actors.

The largest virtual nation state weapon of war that has infiltrated democratic nation states is TiK Tok by China CCP PLA.

List of references

[1] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanotechnology