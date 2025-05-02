Successful results from an experiment with use of 10 Hz pulsed NIR/IR laser light to depolymerize nano-biochem materials in-situ within brain that then flowed out through nostrils and back of mouth.

Yesterday, while conducting literature review, I read a research paper on the use of 10 Hz NIR/ IR laser that depolymerizes TBI damaged tissues from injured football players. As the frequency driver was increased to higher driver frequencies (e.g. refresh rates) the depolymerization action went the opposite way and started to further polymerize the tissues within the body.

I then looked into the nano-biochem junk that I've been trying to remove… some well entrenched nano-biochem circuitry in my left side of head intermingled with “contamination” of unstructured nano-biochem materials and figured, why not adjust my frequency generator (e.g. signal generator) to 10 Hz and let it pulse through the NIR / IR laser system that I have.

I put two lasers into my nostrils that provides a straight shot into the head and the other on the wrist for blood flow and depolymerization, after immersing the laser assembly in a menthol oil, eucalyptus oil and camphor oil balm. I had a ton of the synthetic biology (e.g. nano-biochem) junk flow out through the nose and significantly less headache. Therefore, this finding by VieLight researchers is legitimate with a use case on depolymerizing nano-biochem materials. Since I have my own laser equipment was simple to test it out. Their system of course is more advanced, but also explains why traditional NIR/IR did not help me cause it is not tuned with a frequency driver of 10 Hz for the Terahertz 800 to 1100 nm red to NIR and IR light.

https://www.vielight.com

Anyone interested in cognitive performance advantage should find this topical, cause if it works to remove nano-biochem weapons of war by depolymerizing the gunk then it can most definitely enhance someone not poisoned with magnetic nanotech junk from CCP.

If you have any technical and electronics with optics capacity then building your own unit should be no problem at all. The findings above explain why the material was not removed from my brain when I was testing out the NIR/IR LED panels driven at a higher frequency than 10 Hz. Although the panels at higher frequency helped to heal damaged tissues, it did not depolymerize the nano-biochem junk within my brain and vagus nerve circuitry. Further for my case the magnetic nanotechnology requires a PEMF H-field to break-apart and then attacking the polymer matrix that holds the magnetic nanotechnology with the 10 Hz pulsed NIR/IR laser at 800 to 1100 nm works to then depolymerize the well entrenched nano-biochem junk (e.g. synthetic biology, morgellons, cross domain bacteria, etc.).

Here is the use of laser in the vagus nerve system, an attack surface by CCP PLA magnetic nanotechnology, part of their nano-biochem weapon stack in the “NeuroStrike / Cognitive Weapons” portfolio.