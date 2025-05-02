Reactwell has a new service offering to anyone that has private property and wants traceless protection. Non-kinetic system with narrow AI & computer vision transmits frequency to disable tresspassors.

The system goes after the key components of the AI BCPS that is dosed in majority of global population within their bodies to disable the movement of the person and glitch them out at first in a near harmless matter, but if the person persists to continue tresspassing then the pain increases until it will put them to sleep for removal. The system can be tuned to non-lethal or lethal depending upon the various protection zones. It can be utilized for nano-biochem drones as well, such as birds, animals, etc. (e.g. at times one can mix-up the human and the animal these days). It can also work on old school drones.

The system has an a la carte option to sheathe the non-kinetic energy beam in a near-field vortex that enables non-detection by any system, even the system inside of the AI BCPS bio-nanochem tresspassors.

If you are interested in this system, email me here brandon.iglesias@reactwell.com as I hacked NSA, CIA, SIS, CCP, etc. to get out of the China CCP trap that false-posited NSA/CIA/SIS junk system.