Here is a large amount of adversarial nanotechnology and mesogen nemetic crystal contaminated material removed from my head through PEMF H-field, 10 Hz pulsed NIR/IR/R laser and menthol oil + salt.

Evening Protcol

Rinse body hot shower then cold quench with salt soak afterwards in epsom salt with some bicarbonate and trace menthol and eucalyptus essential oils Brush teeth with Dr. Bronner toothpaste peppermint, mouth wash with Therabreath (has a version of EDTA in it) and then gargle with salt water Sinus rinse with saline Niel Med with a small amount of menthol mixed in Place menthol balm around laser nose insert and around nose, I place one laser module on each nostril and set the unit to pulse at 10 Hz to depolymerize contamination in my body from adversarial nanotechnology and pathogens I then lay down next to a 400 mG Tesla Pulser unit (enough to agitate the contamination, but not enough to forcefully disrupt and break it like the 2+ Tesla unit that I utilize during the daytime.

Within 15 to 20 minutes I then have to clear my sinuses out after the nanotech gunk in my head moves around, stops moving, then pops and then oozes out with contamination of magnetic field responsive damage from graphene thrombic poison agent of war.

