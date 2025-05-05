So, I decided to do an experiment and test out the self-replicating nanotechnology. As usual, the experiment had some very useful information from an edge case, literal cutting edge case that almost got clipped.

Self-replicating nanotechnology can enter your body through the food you eat, if not clean and salted then pre-formed and pre-trained nano-biochem circuits will enter your body and contaminate you. If someone on Tik Tok is preparing the food then their nanotech will transfer into it and mess with you, the consumer. This is part of CCP manufacturing base weaponization of self-replicating nanotechnology that Robert McCreight, retired Army Intelligence published at TARDEC [1].

So, how to test if your body’s output (e.g. urine for example) is healthy? Since I’ve been islanding on a local H-field and not getting my biological brain and any nanotech in my body synchronized with the lowest common denominator via neighborhood electrical grid dirty harmonic H-field brain entrainment, while dosing with colloidal silver, chlorophyll copper, nanoparticle gold and bismuth, I decided to not let my urine go into the waste system, but pour it on plants that had a fungus issue. The plants’ fungus issue has gone away and they are extremely healthy! Perhaps the urea and diamagnetic metals (copper is utilized by plants for anti-fungal treatment sold at stores online and in Home Depot and Lowes) helped the plants to recover from the mold attack or the nano-biochem self-replicating from my body that was contaminated by magnetic nanotechnology and after a year+ of adding diamagnetic metals and living foods into my body to heal it per bible and eating per my blood time made a significant impact. So experiment was, would the plants get better and the answer is yes they did.

Here is the outlier edge case. A family member (not me) cut the plants that had grown in the spring with added diamagnetic metals and healthy synthetic biology trained on my islanded AI BCPS not contaminated by neighbors thoughts and intentions. After the family member went to drink an alcholic drink (the family member is not supposed to be drinking). The family member got glitched out and dropped the glass with alcohol in it and the glass shatterred. So, one might say that was just an accident. Here is where it got interesting. The family member then got a second drink in a glass and then “accidently” dropped the drink again. After that the family member had some thoughts and then decided to throw out all the alchol bottles.

Technically, how did this happen, given the fact that self-replicating nanotechnology exists and alcohol does kill plant cells and trained nano-biochem growing within a plant. The family member had cut the plants that were being fed nutrients with diamagnetic silver, copper, gold and bismuth from my body (e.g. what I am calling “Iglesias’ Grow” fertlizer). When the family member was cutting the plants physical mass transfer occurred as well as when the family member picked-up the plant cuttings and threw them away mass transfer occurred from the plant matter (diamagnetic enhanced) into the family member. Then the nanotechnology (healthy, built off of patterns with living foods and enhanced with diamagnetic metals and intentions trained on minimizing alcohol consumption as well as the plants DNA cellular communication understanding that alcohol kills plants) then glitched out the person consuming alcohol as the nanotech in the person was trained on the prior plants. Further the plants (flora) is linked with a dirty electrical grid with H-field at 2 mG. It is also entirely possible that the flora via H-field nano-biochem was upset at being cut the the family member and via DNA-TX cellular communication overlaid with synthetic biology was aggrevated and also did not want the transferred nanotech circuitry to be subject to alcohol. The word “Hive mind” regarding flora, fauna and humans is top of mind for AI BCPS. Ensuring only clean living foods and local environment that is healthy and not full of necrosis is extremely topical for humanity to thrive going forward.

Therefore, there is a whole other layer of what is going on in the Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS where the local flora can help amplify your intentions and belief system. Therefore, you are what you eat and think and if you’re curious enough to do an experiment then the local flora will amplify your intentions and thoughts when linked through an H-field. I think the mesogens nemetic crystals went from me, into the plant, grew healthy and then transferred into the person that cut the plant and handled the cuttings.

This is noise in an experiment as accidentally, I found a test for the existence of nanotechnology (nano-biochem mesogen nemetic crystal entrainment with H-field at 2 mG) and for the ability of it to be transferred from person to person and from person to fauna and then fauna to person and reduce harm.

Conclusion, what we think, what we consume, who we hang out with and how we take care of our bodies is amplified now and there is a huge bifurcation between the living and the dead, where the living are becoming quick and the dead just may be transmitting unhealthy transmissions into the heavens and annoying (an understatement, our creator). Perhaps this is what China CCP and their evil proxies have been up to wiring the nanotech inside of people to communicate blasphemeies and curse words into the heavens as CCP has funded majority of Hollywood now that curses and then people are consuming the curse words into their optogenetic cortex and then the information can be replayed at any point in the future with a key-signal the angelics and our creator, God.

The above experiment, confirms what ChinaCCP is doing with self-replicating nanotechnology in the food that they are getting Americans on Tik Tok to consume and then trained on via optogenetic delivery linked to the nano-biochem that the consumers are eating with Made in China food exported to America. Then the nanotechnology transfers into other people around them not on Tik Tok, or when the Tik Toker bakes goods that are then sold to non-Tik Tok users the self-replicating nanotechnology then spreads into the consumer of it to further spread China CCP communism enabled by CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon, part of an AI BCPS.

List of References

[1] https://madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil/444-non-kinetic-threats-and-the-threshold-spectrum-of-strategic-endgame-warnings/