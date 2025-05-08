I figured out why the China CCP PLA magnetic nanotech thrombic agent weaponry has been so hard to figure out after doing a quantum bioscan today with interactions between me and healthy individuals not attacked by CCP nanotech direct

ly.

The magnetic nano-biochem weaponry (Xi Magic Weapon) by China CCP is quantum enabled and it draws down your biofield when the self-replicating nanotechnology is shed from TiK Tokers that are literally not living, but moving by nano-biochem infrastructure built out within their biological tissues. The shed nanotech from a walking dead (zero life force) surrogate on TiK Tok establishes a quantum entanglement that works to zero out a healthy living person biofield at a distance. Even being by one of the walking dead people these days, in a magnetic field coupling (e.g. electrical grid) harms a healthy person. If you get surrounded by the walking dead China CCP TiK Toker surrogates that shed non-living food nanotech into your body with necrosis transmitting frequencies then you will be harmed.

The test today with three people and quantum entanglement between one of them with me still fighting this junk on left side of my head and neck confirmed that a healthy person's biofield when measured with a quantum biofield scanner that works off of principle of bioresonance has their biofield hurt at the quantum level and the same health issues I have been wrangling with (localized low blood flow to brain on left side) transfer into the person that is healthy when measurement of the healthy person is done with me standing next to them in an entangled magnetic field.

The quantum bioscanner is part of the entanglement with the person affected by China CCP PLA Xi Magic Weapon as well as a healthy person that is around the person with an active Xi Magic Weapon attack ongoing.

The person that is healthy at the quantum level is being hurt by the person with Xi Magic Weapon within their body. Further Xi Magic Weapon has optogenetic capability to mask the person’s actual health from them by visual data-in-the-flow so the person does not realize they are walking dead when their smart phone is on their body linked to China CCP PLA AI BCPS.

Therefore the company that you keep is more important today than ever before with this CCP PLA Xi Magic Weapon everywhere in TiK Tokers and hardware users of Motorola and Lenovo.

See photograph of me before and after recovering from the magnetic nanotech gew junk that attacked the magnetic units that I have utilized to clear and clean up my body. I utilize PEMF H-Field at DNA scale and macro scale to disrupt the nanotech and then the magnetex to spin the magnetic material out of my body with a very strict clean diet and calcium-disodium-EDTA added to all living foods that I consume that are grown outdoors and not cleaned with a PEMF H-Field. I dose with diamagnetic copper, silver, gold and bismuth as well as stay on top of vitamins and anti-oxidants.

The battle against CCP is our body and minds. CCP is loading the world up with thrombic nanotech and biochem agents that mess with blood viscosity as well as oxygen transfer and covert capillary thrombosis. The nano-biochem worms by CCP move throughout your body tissues and hole-up (e.g. are attracted to the body’s central nervous system) such as the Brain and Vagus Nerve for thinkers and the muscles for the hands that report to the brains. This is why the CCP nanotech attack is so covert cause the thinkers and brains in the free democratic world are being dumbed down by this weaponry at nanoscale for cognitive capacity reduction, while the hands that never really made their money off of their brilliance, but from their brawn are getting stronger. This is why TiK Tok pushes work out videos to build their surrogate army of end users linked to CCP AI BCPS already inside of the majority of the world’s free nation states.

CCP is already in an active internal militarization (conversion terrorism) of their TiK Tokers and deployment within free nation states that value democracy and have constitutional democratic rights. Further CCP is utilizing these nano-biochem covert weapons of war this shift wealth of families into the TiK Tokers in CCP AI BCPS to control internal wealth and power.

This, Xi Magic Weapon, is CCP long game asymmetric weapon of war to covert steal the world from America and freedom loving nation states, while simultaneously blinding those attacked by it to the actual WW3 ongoing attack that is playing the long game against freedom loving people. Sun Tzu art of war in practice now part of Red China plan to try to steal the world by stealing brains and bodies as well as intellectual property and nano-biochem cognitive decline weapons fielded globally that cloud one’s mind and eye. CCP PLA Xi Magic Weapon’s first objective was to cloud intelligence agencies eye, which has already been accomplished within at least 50% of the world as of today. God bless earth, we are in a global WW3 of the mind and body with nanotechnology and neurotechnology.

The term NeuroStrike was coined by Robert McCreight, US Army Intelligence, now deceased after highlighting the CCP attack on humanity in his last publication CCP PLA Nipah Virus GoF (Ebola for the Brain) at CCP Biothreats Initiative.