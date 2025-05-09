Here is a quick how China CCP PLA Xi's Magic Weapon works and countermeasures that are practical. This is based upon my primary fielded experience attacking CCP PLA's prized cognitive warfare weapons.

In order for Xi’s Magic Weapon to work one must have nanotechnology infiltration into their body and brain from China CCP PLA’s military deployment of the spying system globally at least as early as 2016 when CCP publicly announced their BRAIN initiative. [1]

Figure 1: China CCP PLA with nano-biochem dosed in their bodies for 6th generation warfare [1]

Key Attack Vectors by China CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon, Itemized:

Audio, including biobeacons that transmit frequencies that require mass to propogate greater than 20,000 Hz (e.g. above human hearing range). Countermeasure: Work inside of an enclosed room with your own audio that is not able to propogate easily outside of the room. When out and about noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds. This can also be accomplished through use of a SCIF. Mechanical vibrations, this enables synchronization and can be as simple as a vehicle with bass at low frequency range of 10 Hz to 40 Hz or so that synchornizes with everything in the local environment. Countermeasure: Work inside of a vibrationaly isolated room or location, or have a desk and chair that is vibrationally isolated on some type of vibration isolating pad. If you look carefully at the point of sale terminals there are “anti-fatigue” pads that help to dampen the mechanical vibrations and reduce this type of espionage and theft. This can also be accomplished through use of a Sensitive Compartmentalized Information Facility (SCIF). Magnetic fields, the electrical grid dirty harmonics, especially when it’s been raining paramagnetic and heavy metals from China CCP coal power plant production systems. Normal electrical grid and buildings are supposed to be less than 1.0 mG (e.g. micro-Gauss). However, when the electrical grid is dirty and it has just rained or been raining with alot of load on an unhardened electrical grid the magnetic field will be higher at 3.0 to 10.0 mG which is horridly unhealthy. Majority of people can not sense this, unless one is contaminated by China CCP PLA magnetic nanotechnology poison. Countermeasure: First conduct a magnetic field survey with a piece of equipment comparable to a TriField EMF meter model TF2 that has magnetic field, electrical field and RF field sensing options. Based upon the magnitude of your magnetic H-field then you can deploy your own H-field transmitter at greater magnitude and different frequency from the electrical grid to isolate from the far-field H-field. This can be accomplished by a SCIF. Electromagnetic fields, (e.g. wifi, satcom systems, radio station transmissions, television station transmissions, etc.) all pass through the human body and can interact with components (not natural) inside of the human body when nanotechnology is dosed. ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic weapon capitalizes on electromagnetic fields and their satcom systems transmitting golden frequencies and Huawei transmitting silver frequencies to perform data exfiltration. Countermeasure: This can be accomplished through shielding your head and stomach with a nickel and silver faraday apparel system, such as the ones sold at MOS Equipment for military and intelligence community use when out and about. Further, the use of a SCIF can address this attack vector Act of Observation occurs when one visually observes another person. This “act of observation” quantum entangles you with the other person. The optogenetic visual cortex and brain with a common nanotechnology crystal (mesogen: nemetic crystal) enables Xi’s magic weapon to work this way. If you’ve eaten food from China or visited China then you’ve got their nanotechnology crystals in you by now. Countermeasure: The use of polarized glasses jams this attack vector. The polarized glasses block horizontal light waves and cut the signal in half (e.g. truncate it) so the act of observation quantum link is not established. Thought of Mind occurs when one recalls a prior visual observation that was not made with polarized glasses on. The China CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon can then re-establish a quantum entanglement and communication per a simple thought recall from the person’s face. This is why some people don’t have their face online or utilize a “cartoon” caricature image online. Countermeasure: Stay clean and utilize polarized glasses to prevent this attack vector from building voxels in your brain with CCP nanotechnology (e.g. nano-biochem). Blue light feeds the China CCP and other national security population control systems. Countermeasure: Use of blue light blocking glasses and lighting with blue light removed as well as Dinshah color yellow glasses helps to remove the adversarial nano-biochem worm parasites by CCP that integrate into the vagus nerve and then into optogenetic cortex. The whole marketing “evil eye” on consumer products like Zapps Potatoe Chips that Utz purchased is based upon this technology, marketed in plain sight to unwitting consumers in an OODA loop or OODA loops. Note that the “evil eye” is also referenced in the bible. So, we’re living in times where people think it is “fun” and entertaining to market products that have “evil eye” featured on them. Let that one sink in. Near field brain transmissions via analog and enhanced by synthetic biology. Countermeasure: Borosilicate Glass Walls. This is why a lot of the high end buildings in downtown moved to all glass walls on the outside perimeter of the building without any structural elements in between. This is to keep the information private within the building. If one has a building that does not have glass walls then the information is transmitted externally. This properties of a building height (e.g. elevation) can be utilized to amplify broadcasts as the voltage increases per linear foot in elevation in the earth’s ionosphere. People build buildings taller for power as it shorts out the ions in the earth’s atmosphere and adds voltage (e.g.power to those in the world’s tallest buildings and their surrounding local environment). This is the tall building secret, few understand.

I am still verifying if the use of a near-field on body (by mind and gut) with a weaker magnetic field than the dirty local electrical grid harmonic environment addresses the espionage attack vector for #3 and #6. The near field puts a dent in space-time so in theory it should time-shift any communications to disrupt them, inclusive of magnetic field. However, the stronger magnetic field still in my professional opinion will synchronize and link in the person, regardless if near field transmitter is on them or not. The magnitude of the field makes a difference if one is dosed with mesogen: nemetic crystals and magnetic nanotechnology poison from China CCP PLA. I’ll have to publish further on this in the future.

RAND has a useful report on China CCP next generation warfare here [2].

The type of mesogen nemetic crystal that you are dosed with non-invasively determines what “virtual nation state” that you are linked to or “weaponized harassment network” that you are linked to. Further, if you are contaminated with more than one mesogen nemetic crystal system then you can have many networks linked to you (e.g. virtual nation states). Over the past decades the homeless population has been a guinea pig test bed globally for these 6th generation dual-use technologies. Further, Hollywood has been producing films about these 6th generation brain cybernetic systems for decades as the film “Limitless” has a pill that a person takes and then gets “enhanced” with super cognitive abilities, including near field time advantages. Therefore, anyone buying pills from China CCP owned pharmaceutical corporations (e.g. GNC) should be alarmed and pissed off that America let their guard down and enabled CCP pharma infiltration into a main street business for health and wellness, such as GNC. More importantly, main street should be pissed off at wall street that sold their soul and America to China CCP for a fast buck. We have to protect our sovereign nation states from these “virtual nation state” and weaponized neurostrike attacks for democratic society with freedom and free will to prevail [3]. This indicates that part of America’s military has contamination in them from CCP pharma owned GNC as the GNC stores are on military bases! [3]

List of References

[1] https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2023/jul/6/chinas-military-leading-world-brain-neurostrike-we/

[2] https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RRA800/RRA853-1/RAND_RRA853-1.pdf

[3] https://harrigan.house.gov/media/in-the-news/fox-news-chinese-owned-gnc-stores-operating-us-military-bases-spark-national