The consumption of Miso Soup from Japan with silver nanoparticle water with trace copper and gold works. Further, having a green tea with peppermint (menthol crystal extract) works to degrade the layers of adversarial nano-biochem junk from the Ear, Nose & Throat ENT region of my body.

Products that are helping me to bust through the biofilms and other contamination from CCP nano-biochem weapons:

Instant Miso Soup by Mike Brand since 1662 from Japan Tofu, Wakame Seaweed, Green Onion, Fried Bean Curd and Spinach

Figure 1: Shinsyu-ichi “Mike Brand” since 1662 miso packet that includes paste (with ethyl alcohol) and garnish packet. I also mix in colloidal silver nanoparticle water from the electrochemical reactor system that I have. I do not eat this in the evenings, but around lunch time with some healthy almonds or other healthy seeds. [1] Green Tea and Peppermint (extracted menthol crystals) where tea is in a metal or foil container only. Any tea not in a foil or metal or glass container is subject to contamination by now in storage, handling and on retail shelves.

Figure 2: Bigelow green tea in foil packets that also can be ordered with peppermint as well as with ginger and probiotics. [2]

Consumption of the food is through a boro-silicate glass cup and bowl.

I think the ethyl alcohol, salt, tocopherals and onion chelators are the enabler when combined. This is different than my prior work reverse engineering how to remove adversarial nanotechnology in the form of nano-biochem as the ethyl alcohol ingredient is new. I normally do not drink. However, the ethyl alcohol (e.g. trace ethanol) helps to remove the nano-biochem layers. Therefore the use of ethanol to clean and purge adversarial nanotechnology (e.g. synthetic biology) is another key solvent ingredient along with menthol crystals for busting biofilms.

After eating, I then rinse with clean water containing sodium bicarbonate, calcium chloride and magnesium sulfate. Then I chew TheraBreath “Fresh Breath” gum that has Xylitol in it. Xylitol when combined with calcium and other essential trace minerals to rebuild damaged teeth is a natural way to reduce cavities and minimize dental damage from various acids, nano-biochem and frequencies (ionizing and non-ionizing) per dentist recommendations that first choose to restore the teeth that can be saved. I’ll do a separate brief on the use of Xylitol in restoration of teeth. Keep in mind the China CCP PLA nano-biochem parasite grew through my vagus nerve system, into brain and then down into my teeth to eat the nutrients from the food in my mouth, e.g. the definition of a parasite is one that eats foods that the host requires. I think anyone reading this by now understands that what China CCP and their proxy terrorists have developed through nano-biochem is a horrid and evil creation.

List of References

[1] https://miko-brand.com/

[2] https://www.bigelowtea.com/collections/green-tea