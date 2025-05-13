CCP PLA likes graphene and uses it in their Xi Magic Weapon. Here is a simple way to quantify the amount of contamination in your body by China CCP PLA Xi Magic Weapon.

Equipment required:

PEMF H-Field Tesla Pulser at 1+ Tesla Trifield or equivalent magnetic field sensor that can measure in the single digit with at least three significant figures range. So measure between 1 and 5 Tesla is ideal.

Test Method and Basis:

Here is a simple way to calculate the level of China CCP Xi Magic Weapon nanotech (synthetic biology) contamination in a human body.

Through the use of a PEMF H-Field Tesla pulser the quantum magnetic nanotech (energy loving) in the person flows into the PEMF machine from prior use over a month period as the Xi Magic Weapon (quantum nanotechnology is energy seeking, why it holes up in brain and vagus nerve). Then when the person is physically holding an H-Field loop (e.g. connected with the PEMF H-Field transmitter), the quantum nanotech in the person's body (a capacitor) is entangled via the magnetic field synchronization of the nanotech that went into the PEMF H-field machine from the person's body, such that the total capacitance is a quantum entangle that the PEMF H-Field Tesla pulser capacitor circuit's volt and amp control is undersized to fill both the quantum entangled human body and normal PEMF capacitor bank due to a shared quantum nanotech entangled state enabled by the magnetic field synchronization between the human body and the PEMF machine.

Figure 1: Curatron PEMF H-Field unit with a rod/bar cylinder discharge element. This is different than the coil by other manufacturers. Curatron also has coils and mattes.

The delta in H-Field discharge magnitude in units of Tesla or mG between the quantum entangled state and the non-quantum entangled state provides the simple value of quantum nanotech contamination in a person due to Xi Magic Weapon by CCP PLA, as the pulsing time period is unchanged for H-Field discharge.

Questions:

So why does the unit work when it is ran when your contaminates body is not holding a coil? Cause the Tesla pulser when discharged at 1+ Tesla fries the quantum magnetic nanotechnology material and disentangles it from your body by destroying the nanobiochem magnetic circuitry only, leaving the diamagnetic circuitry in your body untouched. Then when you hold the coil after it is on the unit does not decrease in H-Field power out discharge as the quantum capacitance entanglement was broken prior by discharging the PEMF H-Field pulser without your body connected to it at a synchronized magnetic field generated from the pulser that travels into your body for quantum entanglement.