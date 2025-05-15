So, how does someone get their SIM card jacked and cloned by a professional that is skilled in more advanced technologies than the public knows? Answer here.

Here is the scenario: you have an executive that has information valuable to some adversarial group (e.g. this is me). The executive keeps the smart phone on body at all times or close within direct line of sight and has a backup smart phone for use when needed. The use of an eSIM makes it more challenging for the person to get their SIM card jacked and cloned, but it still can be accomplished per this hardware article here:

The above is standard cybersecurity and hardware security professional knowledge.

Now, here is the neurohacking professional knowledge that only trained intelligence agency agents have access to and others that are smart enough to hack the world: