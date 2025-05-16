This May 2025 two quantum entanglement experiments were performed at two different sites with three people at site A and two people at site B. Laboratory tests of the bloodwork through Live Blood Analysis LBA was not performed to identify if the amplification of quantum entanglement was due to % nano-biochem inside of the people’s bodies. This is an area for further research and experimentation to separate magnetic nano-biochem from diamagnetic nano-biochem in people as I highly suspect that the tendancy for a person’s biofield to latch onto the local electrical grid is due to the person being dosed with quantum magnetic nanotechnology due to China CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon and proxy terrorists.

Figure 1: Quantum entanglement (e.g. near-field) vs. far-field classical communications [2]

Here are insight the findings and results to those with critical thinking capacity in the world and for those curious to learn more about how the world actually works:

Quantum Information Theory QIT applied through quantum analyzer and H-field synchronization (e.g. kalman filter): I've came to the conclusion that being on electrical grid energy systems with the 60 Hz magnetic field results in synchronization of you with the local brains on the electrical grid, but also quantum entanglement of biofields, as verified by a quantum biofield analyzer test that I did in a dirty harmonic electrical grid environment with four people. The when two people were close by one another and the quantum analyzer was ran on person A, person B's biofield was entangled with the quantum analyzer ran on person A and the results reported the least healthy person's biofield. In otherwords, the least healthy person draws down the healthy people's biofield.

Historcal Biblical Insight and Validation of the Jews’ headaches by the Gentiles and Heathens: Therefore, this quantum entanglement is a direct current quantified observation that links to ancient bible writings of ancient hebrews and jews that would abide by clean diet, but when among the gentiles and heathens would get headaches. I think this is due to the unclean gentiles and heathens having parasites and unclean materials in their bodies and minds and the quantum entanglement would be transferred to the healthy jews and hebrews that would give them headaches. [2]

List of References:

[1] By Johnjbarton - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=155511899

[2] https://biblehub.com/topical/h/headaches.htm