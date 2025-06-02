Here is the workflow and how industrial espionage nano-biochem systems that utilize audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT are able to hack hardware FIPS FIDO2 keys.

When interacting within the telecommunications industry these days and the presence of Chinese CCP Huawei hardware or compromised nano-biochem on people within omndirectional 4GLTE cell tower networks the opportunity is persistent state for “contamination” by an adversarial Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AI BCPS, such as China CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon to key-signal and glitch you out. When a “glitch-out” occurs it can freeze you up as was demonstrated by a working prototype system on Al Rooker live on TV shown here (this was 12 years ago, a neurohacking group, most likely affiliated with China CCP PLA or George Soros Open Society Foundation, demonstrated a fielded functional protype system that can pierce DOD NATO AI BCPS:

So, how does the “key-signal” workflow execute commands? Based upon a key signal.

What is a command? The logged body movements of all systems internal then replayed. People “sleepwalking” at night is the action of an AI BCPS system going through check-calibration and test procedures before operationaizing a person with a multi-threaded nano-biochem circuit for various “states” of functionality in “normal civilizan role”, “national defense role” or when terrorists utilize the tech “conversion terrorism mode”. Further international organized criminals utilize this tech, such as the Triads that have people dosed with the nano-biochem and utilized in human trafficking, drug mule movements and various other nearly unattributable use cases.

So, if you have a hardware FIPS FIDO2 key for secure log into your computer system and you think that you are secured, you are totally wrong. You have to not be contaminated by an adversarial nano-biochem audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT system and also be isolated from the magnetic field synchronization and kalman filters utilizing the full spectrum. Further, if you are contaminated with China CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon, then the sheer thought of a memory can “key signal” you.

Example: You have two FIPS FIDO2 keys and you store one in a bank vault. At this point in time you have nil contamination in and on your body, so the workflow is not logged by an enemy of your sovereign nation state. At some point you get contaminated by an adversarial AI BCPS system that utilizes mesogens nemetic/smectic crystals as a pointer that then builds a nano-biochem network as it receives information through a scalar wave connection via (quantum up and downlink for data communications through the scalar wave connection). Then for some reason you go back to your bank vault that is secure, with the contamination running in the background within you after being built-out and transmitting TX/RX in near-field scalar connection with quantum information. The entire visit, conversation, key PIN, etc. is all logged into the adversarial AI BCPS system.

Therefore, all the adversarial AI BCPS system has to do is to send someone else, which is contaminated and on your approved list, to the bank vault after contaminating the other key person with the nano-biochem such that the key is retrieved if on your security approved list the access is granted to the person and the person will be clueless that they were being glitched out to help an enemy of the state and your organization.

Further, the adversarial AI BCPS system can glitch you out to get the backup key or your own key and then hack into all of your accounts through an AI BCPS nano-biochem neurohack from inside of your body and you will be none-the-wiser as your perception of reality is in the “civilian population” state and not the “neurohacked nano-biochem circuit” state.

Figure 2: Yubi Key FIPS FIDO2 hardware keys able to be hacked through adversarial nano-biochem in the form of designer audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT. Nation state level and international group level security and neurohacking technology platform 100% reverse engineered by Brandon Iglesias, due to a failed China CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon industrial espionage key-signal attack after prior data exfil on material science knowledge. [1]

If you are interested in disconnecting from adversarial AI BCPS systems, then https://www.aibcps.com is for you as I hacked China CCP PLA Xi magic weapon without clearance or top secret restrictions. Therefore, I am uncapped and am able to provide independent counter AI BCPS services to the discerning client and more importantly people in need. Even mulit-millionaires and people approaching billionare level are vulnerable to these nano-biochem attacks as the weapon system is an “unknown unknown” per Donald Rumsfeld.

Once one understands how AI BCPS systems work, one can defend and attack as needed without unknown unknown distractions and glitch outs.

List of References

