Today I turned blue tooth on in my phone again after going without it for months and attacking the contaminated nano-biochem in my body with H-field technologies such as PEMF H-field and Tesla Coil H-field.

Figure 1: Technetium utilized in pharma for nano-biochem AI BCPS population control technologies with smart devices and neurotechnollgy chipsets [1]

Bluetooth is one of the nano-biochem data comms between people and everything (e.g. cybernetic machine language).

Completely different interactions with people today that I talked with yesterday and different information from what I heard yesterday regarding times and ETAs for scheduling.

China CCP PLA is contaminating Bluetooth linked nano-biochem audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT and that is actually what Sars-Cov-2 does and strains of COVID are actually virtual nation state linked LOTL contamination with audio-video-communications CNT and weaponized Pathogen Nanotechnology APT capability.

The governments of the world have been abject failures at communicating this fundamental science based truth.

Enemies of democracy have been deploying splinter cell nanotechnology for many years into decades. Now China CCP and the groups they work with have successfully fielded nano-biochem weaponry into democratic nation states that disrupts cognitive function and telecommunications security (e.g. part of typhoons attack by CCP PLA).

How does the technology work?

Nano-biochem MAC address written into the organism via nanotech by cybernetic AI instructions originally licensed to Google and Apple for smart phone integration and then other groups built forks of the tech. Anyone with a smart phone is an unwitting participant and in the loop (OODA). Anyone who is not in the know is in the loop. Just like in a business meeting, if you do not know who is the target, then you are the target. The public APIs are generic and then the android or iPhone handle the hardware neurotech from the OS data calls and then the neurotechnology linked chips and sensors to nano-biochem data calls in the organism. However there is now biobeacon nanotech that even websites can interact with vis speakers and mic. Communications are established with an iterative loop between organisms and the smart devices. Now contamination is also infiltrating organisms linked prior to smart devices and not just nature. Contamination is typically magnetic and lowers a person’s frequency to electrical grid and ELF psionic ionosphere wave guide steered weapon systems. Tor is messaged as navy veteran founded from public facing perspective. But dia/nsa/cia run nano-biochem with darpa tech fielded and now China CCP has same junk. There are three main states: in the loop, on the loop and out of the loop. Within the in the loop and on the loop there are various brainpools allocated for population control, national security, government, executives of national security concerned industrialist, pharma and big tech. If you go out of the loop, then contamination is your risk unless you have your own AI BCPS or are diamagnetic shielded with layered nanotechnology to defend your body from nature.

Key Facts:

“Anyone who is not in the know is in the loop. Just like in a business meeting, if you do not know who is the target, then you are the target.” -Brandon Iglesias

If you are around other people that have China ccp hardware and software you need your Bluetooth on so that you do not get hacked by Bluetooth from their phones and splintercell nanotech from their bodies.

Technetium is a key building block of nano-biochem circuitry in the human body and it can go magnetic if not complexed with the appropriate salts and metals.

Here's a more detailed explanation per Google AI

Paramagnetism: Technetium's paramagnetism arises from the interaction of its magnetic dipoles with external magnetic fields. These dipoles are not permanently aligned, but they tend to align with an applied magnetic field, according to Wikipedia .

No Permanent Magnetism: Unlike ferromagnetic materials like iron, which retain magnetism even after the external field is removed, technetium does not. Its magnetic dipoles return to a random orientation when the field is gone.

Superconductivity: At extremely low temperatures (below 7.46 Kelvin), pure, single-crystal technetium becomes a type-II superconductor. This means it can conduct electricity without any resistance and exhibits unique magnetic properties, including a high magnetic penetration depth.

