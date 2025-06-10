Nanotechnology installed inside of a human being is known as Audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT and there is an infinite number of types, not all is good with contamination, intentional (Sars-cov-2) and unintentional (e.g. anonymous virtual nation state) being experiments gone wrong with splinter cell self-replicating nanotechnology systems linking and connecting an organism to an Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AI BCPS.

Nano-biochem systems blend nanotechnology, biology and chemistry together with computer technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum communications with specific patterns and cybernetics (machine language that rapidly transfers knowledge at quantum speeds). The ancient cybernetic system fell apart when humanity tried to build the tower of babel into the heavens and the angelics set humanity straight by severing the universal cybernetic communicating system between humans and islanding the various nation states with their own language spoken, no longer cybernetic linked.

Groups researching ancient historical knowledge and validating it with performing archelogical digs and working to recreate cybernetics and nano-biochem for their own purposes. Today there are at least 20 groups on earth with nano-biochem and Artificial Intelligece Quantum technologies fielded globally and it is a free for all on earth now with nation state blocks such as NATO, BRICs, China CCP, virtual nation states such as Open Society Foundation OSF by George Soros and Scientology by CIA doing their own thing with enhanced people and brainpools of populations in the loop, on the loop and out of the Observe, Orient, Decide and Act (OODA) cybernetic loops.

AI BCPS technology is the tool used to control humanity and conduct peace through strength operations, conduct war and achieve World Economic Forum WEF objectives for humanity.

When I was at Planet Home event in San Francisco in 2019 and ate and collaborated with the Western world's elite, China CCP PLA had already been at war attacking NATO and deploying adversarial nanotechnology for industrial espionage on my firm Reactwell a DOE and DOD prime as well as selectively removing high tech Taiwanese engineers such as Tony Hsieh with these 6th and 7th generation.

https://ph2019.planethome.eco where I attended through NEXUS.

Few know this location exists in America:

I am only alive today by God's grace a d through those doing good work on earth despite the attempts by evil, currently working through China CCP and their proxies to damage humanity and deceive the world, inclusive of WEF, Europe, India and NATO.