There are at least three virtual nation state systems with nano-biochem that have compromised the banking system by NATO nation states that enables China CCP, OSF and Anonymous to compromise nations.

I just reconfirmed how to hack the banksters working with China CCP system for social credit score offensively deployed Xi Magic Weapon by PLA linking transactions to their banking system as well as George Soros’ Open Society Foundation OSF and contamination by Anonymous (e.g. experiment gone wrong, confirming one of Mark Zaid’s hypothesis on Havana Syndrome).

After you have purged the nanobiochem contamination from your body with calcium-disodium-edta and H-field rife frequencies at chemical detox and cross-domain-bacteria detox and contamination detox frequencies as well as heavy metals it removes the nanobiochem linkages, then the invasive nano-biochem poaching your mind and body from your given nation state starts to break and have cracks open-up to reverse engineer the surround and enclose from inside the human body’s central nervous system CNS and senses.

Data-in-the-flow Attack by China CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon along with further nano-biochem tags from George Soros Open Society Foundation OSF, Propel with Smart Label (has calcium-disodium-EDTA in it and nanotech linking to big tech Microsoft as well as DARPA licensed big tech such as Google and Apple) confirmed below on June 12, 2025:

Racetrac off of Sherwood Forest Blvd Baton Rouge LA USA on corner of Coursey Blvd by Little Caesars pizza two transactions were used on the point of sale system. The first transaction enabled CCP Xi Magic Weapon by PLA to hack the register point of sale via NFC wireless spectrum data-in-the-flow and disable the clerk's register and payment pad, as I am on China CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon remove list. The second transaction with same item and same card was moved to another register and went through when the card was manually inserted into the payment terminal in a shielded scan environment. However, the details matter. The transaction then required a zip code as the nano-biochem multi-factor authentication 2FA with my body from the neurotechnology chipsets in the banking terminal was not able to transmit and receve TX/RX data, so the payment terminal went back to non-nano-biochem authentication protocol for zip code 2FA validation. Therefore, the simple way to know if you have nano-biochem in you linking you to any banking system is if the auto two-factor authentication fails 2fa fails (via neurotechnology to nanotechnology data calls) and you have to enter zip code when purchasing an item via debit card when ran as credit.

Hope this information helps humanity. Adversarial nano-biochem is not good for humanity at all as it limits freedom, liberty and justice to prevail by surrounding and enclosing you from the inside out and false positing prior functioning artificial intelligence bio cyber physical systems AI BCPS. In God We Trust.