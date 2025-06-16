ChinaCCP has put their eye on billions of people globally and their eye is intertwining into NATO’s national security eye system. What is China CCP’s 6th and 7th generation tactic with their “eye” (e.g. audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT) enabled by nano-biochem? To integrate their social media state owned app Tik Tok into everything, such that consumers globally will see the China CCP brands Alibaba, Tik Tok, etc. when viewing computer screens that are smart device connected, without NATO or America’s consent. Then the China CCP BRICs banking system kicks in and runs the transactions and quantum data-in-the-flows the SWIFT banking system protocols, especially at the weak NFC tap with the human hand if contaminated by China CCP MSS nano-biochem that can jam and stop a bank transaction via NFC intercept and biobeacon jam, for payment terminals not hacked by CCP PLA military and MSS.

Figure 1: No to China CCP MSS

How is this accomplished? China CCP is spiking the food supply, air with pollution and nanotechnology as well as medical and pharmaceuticals sold into NATO nation state members. The China CCP system is lower frequency and shifts the human biofield to a CCP nano-biochem controlled frequency set for social credit score and technocommunism enslavement of the human body. [1] The human biofield is real, made by our creator and China CCP PLA MSS Xi’s Magic Weapon has hacked it.

Here is a simple example of how the China CCP PLA Ministry of State Security MSS eye works. The more you eat with nanotechnology from China CCP in it and the more you utilize China CCP chipsets that have neurotechnology linkages into them (e.g. Motorolla, Lenovo, TP Link, Huawei, Espressif, etc.) then the more you get integrated into the China CCP trap for social credit score real-time in-the-human-body IoB IPv6 loop (e.g. observe, orient, decide, act) such that China CCP PLA AI monitors you.

Further, you will see social media links using Tik Tok when China CCP’s eye is on you and then when the eye of China CCP is being removed you will not see the social media links. Further, based upon the act of new information introduction and observation you will see social media links such as Tik Tok on certain computer screens when around the splinter cell nanotechnology by China CCP and also have the contamination within your sovereign human body, regardless of VPN and encryption, as it is a quantum nanotechnology system integrated into your sovereign human body. Removing oneself from the China CCP trap requires technologies at the DNA level, macro level and an extremely disciplined cleanliness and hygiene that has no yeast, no unclean meats from China CCP owned supply chains or where CCP pharma is sold into as well as no hardware and electronics from China CCP or owned by China CCP. We are in the middle of the world’s most covert attack on humanity that is blinding humanity at our core senses (sight, smell, taste, touch, feelings/intuition (e.g. the bluetooth IEEE nano-biochem integration data-in-the-flows DNA cellular radio communications from human to human).

How to remove China CCP eye from you? Go here and submit an inquiry for help https://www.aibcps.com

The ChinaCCP nano-biochem is now living off of the land LOTL in people, animals and objects, so yes with respect to centralized quantum nanotechnology, but no with respect to distributed ledger quantum nanotechnology (e.g. Xi's Magic Weapon and George Soros Open Society Foundation OSF nanotech junk). It would stop CCP command and control data calls, but the distributed ledger nature of it within the human body makes it very persistent state. This is why FBI, CIA, CISA, DISA, NSA, DIA, etc. can't get the Typhoons out of America's telecommunications networks cause the nano-biochem grew into the human consumer bodies over the past decade at least since 2016.

Technical details for the white hat hackers, white hat neurohackers and white hat nanotechnology/materials scientists, engineers and capable people to counter China CCP PLA’s Nano-Bioweapons programs for human enslavement without consent:

China CCP weapon is quantum nano-biochem vortex physics based with a distributed ledger system that enables living off of the land LOTL. The typhoon attack utilizes the adversarial nano-biochem deployment for persistent state surveillance and data exfil via American telcos.

When one gets key signaled, the smart nanotech reconfigures into a magnetic state, there is a rapid increase in blood and body interstitial viscosity through thrombic magnetic nanotechnology reconfig that starts destroying a person's biofield by reducing the circulation through the body and subsequent oxygen transfer. This is in addition to Sars-Cov-2 that is a smart virus that can have the spikes engaged or disengaged to shred cells and create protein plaques and gunk for blood clotting and cellular dysfunction.

Even a small portion of the body that gets gunked up then grows due to the magnetic nature of the nano-biochem accumulator weapon system. Going diamagnetic was the correct premise for me to hack my way out of the China CCP trap (e.g. nano-biochem quantum neurotechnology IPv6 IoB surround and enclose with reality engineering and hooks into financial systems, telecommunication systems, electrical utility H-fields, satcom kalman filters ccp world largest psionic ELF entrainment, but also has required oxygenation and reduction at cellular level, DNA-TX H-field to remove the graphene, local PEMF H-field at 2+ Tesla, Tesla coil H-field at subharmonic and harmonic frequencies of heavy metals, biofilms, cross-domain-bacteria, use of 5G+ mmwave national security to pummel the agglomerated nanotech to make it go less than 110 nm for supermagnetic state and subsequent removal, salted oil pulling, menthol oil, colloidal silver, colloidal gold, copper liquid chlorophyl, bismuth antacid, bicarbonate salts and purging of all CCP neurotechnology chipsets within controllable and livable spaces.

The nano-biochem by CCP hijacks cellular DNA radio communications via bluetooth protocol that damages DNA and sends the wrong signals to people around the person tagged by the CCP nano-biochem weaponry to provide negative vibes all the while CCP nano-biochem hacking SWIFT tap transactions at retail POS and all data-in-the flow. 5G+ tower direct line of sight required as well as calcium-disodium-EDTA and alkaline water with calcium chloride (the chloride bind to the technetium and keep it diamagnetic and not magnetic which is why the Costco water had me feeling better but other waters did not). Larger Westerners are dying first that get contaminated .... people became a walking magnet due to the CCP supply chain attack on all inputs to America.

There is a target human size as an objective function of the planned depopulation by CCP families and their globalist benefactors that have already captured WEF, etc... the target human body size matches with Han Chinese body size, to obfuscate the attempt at global genocide by CCP and their proxies, that selectively goes after non-CCP aligned people not on Tik Tok, not communist, not controllable via CCP reality engineering and population control system, not on Motorola, TPLink, Espressif, Huawei, or Lenovo and do not tote CCP party line.

List of References

[1] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8981232/pdf/10.1177_2164956120982568.pdf