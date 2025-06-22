So as everyone should know by now I detest China CCP PLA, MSS and Xi as well as all other proxies and organizations working with them.

I have another insight into China CCP nano-biochem brain weaponry (e.g. cognitive weapon) from reverse engineering it out of my God given body and mind.

Figure 1: Colorado Springs’ Tesla Lab, also where the US Department of Air Force Academy is at. [1]

The China CCP PLA MSS "Xi Magic Weapon" quantum magnetic nanotech utilizes scalar wave transmissions in near field to siphon the energy of people (transmitters) into receivers (people at the lower frequency) that both have contamination and that get synchronized through a kalman filter (pulsed vehicle exhaust and vibration, spectrum, magnetic field dirty harmonics). Per Quantum scans people in a synchronizing kalman filter get quantum entangled and biofield readings are off.

Tesla's transmitters in Colorado Springs, CO had spherical balls on top of Tesla pickup coils. The human brain is both a scalar near field transmitter and receiver with the human body at a naturally high frequency.

What CCP did is Engineer a bio-nanochem parasite that lowers a human vibrational frequency unnaturally and the parasite when integrated into the body, then resonates with people around the person contaminated through a synchronizing signal (for neurotechnology experts, neuroscientitists working in the field of neural engineering this signal is called a “Kalman Filter” and sets the person or organisms’ sampling rate of reality… when people get older their natural God given Kalman Filter slows down (e.g. reaction time, response time, etc.). Now on top of NATO Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AI BCPS there is China CCP frequency reduction via magnetic nanotech thrombic agent dosing into people globally that are not CCP aligned, which at times can be dormant smart nanotech that is later engaged to shred a person's immune system whenever CCP decides once the person is dosed via supply chain attack.

So these people with the China CCP parasite quantum entangle with others around them that have the same virtual nation state mesogen nemetic crystal seed in them that enables synchronization, scalar transmission and receiving and then subsequent quantum entanglement of biofields… so if someone has an ache or pain, that is transferred into the other person as well as any other illness at the quantum level. Be very careful of the company you keep, where you shop and spend your time these days. Churches in America are now contaminated by the China CCP useful idiot Americans on Tik Tok and spread the nano-biochem through shaking of hands (sign of peace).

