After reverse engineering nano-biochem population control systems and then helping people... I've been seeing a number of people that fit symptoms of "Post Acute Long-Covid" and “COVID” as the treatments helping them namely, hyperbaric oxygen therapy HBOT and other novel deuterated sulfur compounds that oxygenate at the cellular level helping them share a common set of health issues derived from "nanotechnology" and "smart viruses engaged with key signals" and not conventional pathogens as the root issue.

For the avoidance of any doubt Sars-cov-2 is a smart virus that can engage the spikes to start shredding or disengage them to not shred via key signal that can come from a neurotechnology chipset on a smart device.

COVID is the agglomeration of shredded cells and protein plagues linked nanotechnology inside of a person with smart phone SIM communications data utilized by China CCP in their persistent state telecommunications hack of America to perform data-in-the-flow and then quantum entanglement via scalar wave and kalman filter synchronization for data exfil that is living off of the land LOTL persistent state.

Therefore, omnidirectional cell towers in 4G LTE networks are extremely insecure now and being in the direct line of sight of a 5G cell tower is one of the only secure ways to establish connectivity wireless as well as decontaminate (if you are not that contaminated). If you are heavily contaminated (e.g. Post Acute Long-Covid) then more advanced technologies are required, one of which is hyperbaric oxygen treatments HBOT.

The use of PEMF H-field will help to break up the contamination as well as magnetic vortex skrymion units. Keep in mind contamination can be intentional (e.g. Sars-Cov-2 and COVID strains now) as well as other audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT and weaponized pathogen nanotechnology WPT. There is also unintentional contamination, when you do not have a smart phone and are off-grid, you are on your own and not part of an Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical system AI BCPS and the use of advanced technologies with diamagnetic materials is required for you to live and stay oxygenated.

You can learn more about AI BCPS and independent systems at www.aibcps.com as well as protections for when you go off grid these days (e.g. outside of 5G cell tower coverage). Colloidal nanoparticle silver is a key shield that Israel and God’s people have taught humanity about, for those that seek the knowledge out from Hebrews (e.g. Jewish community).

Figure 1: Sars-Cov-2 smart virus, responsible for COVID strains (nano-biochem) contamination, intentional by China CCP and their proxy terrorists globally. [1]

Therefore:

Nobody knows what the basis is for 'post acute long-covid' is according to the public via civillian medical doctors.

Why? Cause the civilian medical doctors are not trained on nano-biochem contamination intentionally. Intentional contamination of population control systems is CCP use of sars-cov-2 for AI BCPS system contamination.

Population control system technology (neurotechnology, nano-biochem and artificial intelligence bio cyber physical system AI BCPS knowledge is intentionally engineered out of public domain knowledge set (IC does not allow the thought or sequence and combination of thoughts that triangulates into AI BCPS reverse engineering) by the intelligence agencies to protect the population control software, hardware and nano-biochem. IC even counters CCP PLA MSS with the following messaging "the cause of post acute long-covid is unknown" yeah my arse it is... just to the public in the IC OODA loop.

Basically, people with contamination get a nano-biochem circuit linked to CCP so that when they utilize their smart phones not in direct line of sight of a 5G tower, their data-flows go through the typhoon LOTL nano-biochem in the local population and fauna and then the people get targeted by CCP useful idiot Americans on Tik Tok (lower end social credit score ones get activated to spread weaponized pathogen nanotechnology pathogens and the higher end ones that have business block transactions or state weird comments).

On college drive by Baton Rouge, LA USA around lunchtime today I just had a useful idiot American contaminated by CCP nano-biochem stop completely on their scooter and start shouting some weird junk at me while at a red light.

If you live in Australia, here is a medical facility that has the treatment protocols for Post Acute Long-COVID:

https://www.svhlunghealth.com.au/about-us/whats-new/post-acute-long-covid-clinic

Keep in mind plaques and gunk that are catalyzed by Sars-Cov-2 and other weaponized pathogen nanotechnolgy agents can be anywhere in your body. If you have brain fog, you probably got gunk in your brain these days and need to decontaminate.

List of References

[1] https://nyaspubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/nyas.15132https://nyaspubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/nyas.15132