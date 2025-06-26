Back in the day when the intelligence community didn’t have a fully built-out nano-biochem control system for population control the use of music and analog psionic and psychotronic systems were utilized. Here is one of the intelligence community IC trolling videos released to the public (for the few that have found it).

Here’s another one with the intelligence community IC all seeing eye (e.g. optogenetic integration):

Details matter. What type of antenna array is in the background? It is a low frequency type transmitter system used in radio. Since the music being played was played on “radio players” back in the day the recording has a dual-use radio system for low frequency transmission that can send information and also be utilized for population controls (older analog, not the latest nano-biochem systems that were rolled out along with phones and neurotechnology chipsets in the 1990s into 2000s with the culmination being 5G for cell tower to person point-to-point data comms and frequency modulation of a human being (literally, tune-up or tune-down the person regardless of the contamination in the person with the power of a 5G cell station from a biodefense perspective).

Here are some other ones that have larger distancing for very low frequency VLF

Figure 1: VLF antenna array [1]

Here is a radio operator HAM certified digging into the low frequency transmissions with spikes into the ground and how to log and monitor the analog transmissions.

When you get contaminated (intentional) by CCP nano-biochem weapons and other groups aligned with terror you will start picking up a lot of these signals and frequencies conductively inside of your body (e.g. your body is electric and can be tuned with nano-biochem to specific frequencies).

Here is another group that got the name and information from the psionic and psychotronic intelligence community population control system that then further trolled the public:

List of References

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/VLF_Transmitter_Cutler