Here is what the failed intelligence community's AI BCPS looks like when one is removing the CCP Xi Magic Weapon that pierces NATO repeatable.

The local environment is in an underground utility neighborhood with 4 to 11 mG H-field and 4 to 30 V/m at ground (in otherwords in this neighborhood has no grounding for people that care to ground out to earth and always charges you cause the ground is electrified… e.g. back in the day when the ground was the neutral in Edison's time). The utility is Entergy, per linemen the worst utility they have ever had to repair distribution lines on after hurricane damage.

Since the harmonics are so dirty at this location and I have the ability to drive the original failed NATO AI BCPS out of H-field synchronization with my local PEMF H-field system at variable frequency and magnitude (different from the 60 Hz) and the house has piece of junk LED low power bulbs that serve as temporary accumulator of the China PLC MSS nano-biochem I am able to visually capture the contamination and then NATO scalar wave population control system malfunctioning when the synchronization (recursive) starts after I leave the local environment of my custom built PEMF H-field Pulser (built to disconnect from the Tik Toker CCP nano-biochem in the neighborhood that sabatoged me with the intentional CCP contamination dosed in me via 60 Hz H-field dirty harmonics from the underground cables 4 to 11 mG when normal utilities (not the junk Entergy built) have 0.1 mG.

Here is the modulation of a scalar wave transmitter (my brain) visible in an LED that has the same contamination my body has in it from CCP that has pierced America and invaded at least 170,000,000 people and their homes in the largest global Neurostrike [1] (Robert McCreight term, retired Army Intelligence, now assasinated by CCP).

