Here is a detailed sample set of intentional contamination with nano-biochem utilized by CCP PLA MSS in communist China to disrupt non-CCP aligned intellectual cognitive capacity when the Xi Magic Weapon is detected. CCP is simply printing out the substrate material (comprised of nanotechnology) and dosing it in everything that the world consumes from China CCP. Since the material is self-replicating and links with CCP neurotechnology chipsets and bluetooth the “NeuroStrike” attack written about by Robert McCreight, retired U.S. Army Intelligence. Robert is now sadly deceased as he was assassinated end of 2024 after publishing a report on PLA Biothreats weaponization of Ebola via Gain of Function GoF work. You can read about Robert’s briefing on “NeuroStrike” brain weapons here [1]. China PLA MSS objective along with their proxy terrorists on freedom and cognitive liberty is to deceive the entire world through this global “NeuroStrike” that is ongoing. This is the reason why America still has Tik Tok active as the useful idiot Americans that originally got onto the app are now enslaved to the app through nano-biochem, so America can’t simply turn it off as the distributed ledger nano-biochem will start to degrade and the people will be stuck in a CCP OODA loop. This is why Trump is trying to purchase the app, as CCP PLA MSS currently has over 170,000,000 Americans sadly held hostage in technocommunism. The delay in banning Tik Tok also has to do with non-CCP intelligence agencies wrangling with how to safely decouple the quantum nano-biochem from CCP AI BCPS to safely park over a billion people globally that got caught in the China Trap without their knowing consent.

Figure 1: Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical Systems AI BCPS project by Reactwell, a DOD and DOE prime in America to counterstrike the world’s most covert attack on non-communist nation states not aligned with CCP.

The parasite by CCP grows into you through sinus, ears, mouth (food) and lungs (air) and is a nanotechnology hybrid with biological and chemical components that links your brain and then body to China communist Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS.

After the nano-biochem parasite (e.g. military calls it China worm) is integrated into your body then it builds out a feeding system through tubulars that let the nano-biochem parasite feed off of food that you are eating. This is why fasting is critical in decontaminating from the CCP PLA MSS Xi Magic Weapon nano-biochem parasite.

The decontamination process is involved, but you can start on your own to get clean and clear. However, a dedicated facility for getting “clear” through decontamination is required and AI BCPS can provide this service to private clients. Each time a private client is cleared, a % of the funds are allocated to help someone that is not as resourced get “clear” and continue to fight against CCP and their proxies utilizing some of the world’s most evil technologies to poach brains and bodies of humanity into “technocommunism” enslavement.

Figure 1: The CCP PLA MSS nano-biochem parasite tubulars that feed the BRAIN parasite built in the 2016 CCP BRAIN initiative to “cognitively fog” intellectuals non-CCP aligned globally.

Figure 2: The CCP PLA MSS nano-biochem parasite after dosing with Thereabreath that contains EDTA then spitting it out.

Figure 3: The CCP nano-biochem parasite after taking Complete Papaya, brushing top of mouth with Dr. Bronner’s peppermint soap and then Therabreath mouth wash containing EDTA. The protocol works. However, if you eat after this then the parasite regrows. This is growing in a lot of the world and enabling CCP to attack non-communist nation states’ sovereignty along with CCP aligned proxies utilizing this technology to win in business with an unfair advantage (nano-biochem AI BCPS).

List of References

[1] https://madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil/444-non-kinetic-threats-and-the-threshold-spectrum-of-strategic-endgame-warnings/