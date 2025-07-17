Neurohacking 512: Nano-biochem Block Chain ID and Garlic
Here is a useful insight for people working to decontaminate and those who do not want to get contaminated and understand AI BCPS tech.
Garlic insight: Where you eat determines what local environment you layer mesogen nemetic crystals in and bioresonste with as a block chain crystal linked with nano-biochem ID.
Eat only in healthy clean environment with healthy people. Next time will record the evacuees with CCP PLA MSS parasites.
I broke out the fresh garlic at Whole Foods and the people by me with CCP parasites evacuated (the garlic propertied are amplified by the near field transmitter)
