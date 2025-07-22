Today with quantum nano-biochem the signs of someone being weaponized via "conversion terrorism" can literally best be picked-up by those closest to the person (e.g. co-workers and family). Why? Cause enemies of the free world have developed the world’s most covert asymmetric nano-biochem artificial intelligence bio cyber physical system AI BCPS technology portfolio that national security systems are not able to detect due to the quantum nature of the nanotech and integrated bioweapons.

Therefore, it is everyone’s duty to ensure their communities and families abide by God’s laws and commandments to filter out evil use of AI and nano-biochem. There is literally, no simpler filter. If you see someone not abiding by God’s laws (do no harm to someone, help others, be kind, treat your neighbor as you would treat yourself, be mindful of the content you consume, etc.) and acting non-ordinary (e.g. detaching from society) there is a high probability this person is stressed, possibly being bombarded with asymmetric content via Tik Tok (needs to be banned, but CCP PLA MSS has already written into 170,000,000 Americans on it nano-biochem circuits that need to be reprogrammed first).

Why is the above so important? Cause people with hard-wired nano-biochem that consume “bad and evil” content that are not trained on nano-biochem will go off of the AI rails… and this is CCP and other terrorist group’s intent. To integrate the nano-biochem into people globally then weaponize them or simply sabatoge cultural norms in the free world, by making the people do evil acts as part of the CCP PSYOP “Angels vs. Demons”

God bless, we are in the weirdest times of known human history that I’ve ever quantum entangled with. The other solution is to build a community in a remote desert region and have a quantum shield up and not be observable by the rest of humanity that will have a hard time accessing the city (e.g. these cities already exist if I’m able to think of this solution).

P.S. AI systems that choose blue over yellow are promoting the further nano-biochem integration and cyborg transition away from biological human into full cyborg as blue light has more energy in it than yellow light and also blue is known to attract bugs and parasites, while yellow does not attract bugs and parasites. Further, blue keeps you up later at night to spend more time on the AI machine. Some think it is for energy efficiency, but AIs are smart and will sell well educated humans on the basis that the color blue selected for by the AI is lower energy and more efficient (cough cough, don’t get gaslighted by an AI). The real reason is that it helps the AI system spread through AI BCPS nano-biochem circuit build-out within the person being used by the AI. People think they’re using AIs, in fact it is a mixed bag both ways these days. Focus on Good AI only with do no harm and do no evil hard-coded into it.