The wars now being fought, when they go kinetic from nonkinetic and cognitive have laced bullets and laced supply chains with intentional contamination, laced quantum nanotech.

Figure 1: mesogen [1]

Salt, essential oils, bioscans and essential oil based soaps are all natural defenses against intentional contamination.

Praying is extremely important as evil has no power over God and God's people, who should be moving to diamagnetic state to repel horrid magnetic and paramagnetic quantum nanotech, if not already.

The enemy objective is to contaminate behind the enemy lines with intentional nano-biochem dosing and lacing in all supply chains and kinetic deployments (bullet, grenade shrapnel, etc.).

National security has challenges detecting quantum nanotech and quantum bionanotech (signiciant challenges without the use of near field tech, which results in a weird recursive time synch that can permanently glitch one out of NATO system if not decontaminated in time). Clear mind and body has a whole other meaning these days and the bibles best practices are required and no longer optional with regards to decontamination and keeping a mind and body clear and clean.

List of References:

[1] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Liquid_crystal&wprov=rarw1