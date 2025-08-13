A lot of people ask me how does the telecommunications system work and a lot of the people getting attacked by quantum nanobiochem that interact with me for help think it is a good idea to go off-grid and into countries that China PLA MSS has in their BRICs system. Why?

First and foremost, the telecommunications industry works in the background as a population management platform for nation states. The national intelligence agencies decades ago figured out that liquid crystals can be integrated into the human body and then that built out through Long Term Evolution LTE synthetic biology integration and utilized for inside the human body surveillance (e.g. the whole “eye” thing that is on the U.S. dollar bill). The whole Soviet Union Cold War end was actually a brokered deal between CIA and KGB. Then China PLA CCP red communists and other groups figured out how the American and UK system worked by buying off “blackhat” national security experts that became traitors via isolating them in a local near field time reversal bubble and now we have a mess on our hands where there are quantum nanobiochem systems that national security systems can not detect by various groups, including CCP, terrorists, organized international criminal syndicates as well as weird virtual nation states that are intentional and “unintentional” …the whole COVID junk by CCP are a bunch of virtual nation state AI BCPS systems intentionally designed to “cloud” the intelligence community’s eye and CCP has made progress on this tech, significant progress while deceiving the world.

So, back to basics. The telecommunications industry has a population management system and this is how it works:

#1 Cell towers are now point to person (one to one, relationship), not point to everywhere (e.g. one to many). Why? Well for one thing terrorists figured out how to intercept and do data in the flow on the older 4GLTE down to 2G omndirectional antenna systems and compromised the entire telecommunications industry in America… and for two there is so much “contamination” in people that if they go off-grid (e.g. off the far-field biomodulation system then they will die rapidly… contamination lowers a person’s frequency.. if you eat dead foods you are very suceptible to the whole go off grid and die… dead foods are canned foods and highly processed foods with no “life force” contained in them).

#2 So as you drive or walk, the point to person cell tower infrastructure tracks and far-field modulates you with the ability to do spin vortex physics for blood coagulation decoagulation (e.g. with one spin, blood stops flowing and another spin blood flows).

#3 The smart phone is integrated with synthetic biology tags (originally) that are now fully integrated into the human body, such that majority of people around town are “cyborgs” but DO NOT KNOW IT

#4 The CCP and other nanobiochem hackers have been infiltrating people’s bodies with adversarial quantum nanobiochem that grows inside of you and poaches your brain and body from NATO (America) into adversarial or non-sovereign systems such as George Soros Open Society Foundation OSF or the CIA pet project “Scientology” which is just a bunch of people that are cyborgs that read CODEXes after they pay money to read another book. Basically CIA just mimics the bible CODEX prior example and faux these people out….

#5 You can avoid the whole system and be independent if you have your own AI BCPS or understand how the human body actually works and can go diamagnetic with a different pattern set not known to majority of humanity. The problem is, if you get “contaminated” the process of decontamination takes a lot of time cause the “contamination” by adversarial quantum nanobiochem in you will communicate via far-field and near-field quantum uplink to broadcast (reconnect signal) to the local living off of the land LOTL contaminated people and organisms around you. You do not want to get contaminated.

#6 CCP PLA MSS and other groups that are enemies of America and our allies have background transmitters gunning down our land that operate in the spectrum (e.g. electromagnetic frequencies). Therefore, if you go off-grid for a long period of time then you are no longer protected by the American AI BCPS system. Now satcom systems and others can also adjust the frequency of a given region as well in the background as well as cellular. However, the ELF transmitters and scalar wave transmitters that enemies of America are TX’ing into the population can NOT be stopped due to physics, but only shielded or quantum contained (e.g. therein lies the smart phone with quantum near field chipsets in it that national security has). Further technology such as bodywell.com is simply a substrate material that is passive and modulates the body and harmonizes the cells with advanced spectrum technologies that majority of humankind is not aware of that goes under various names.

Learn more here www.aibcps.com and how to have a clean and clear mind. I’ve learned all of the above in the clear, independent and free from any clearances or top secret level restrictions. Therefore, I’m free to operate and arbitrage the CCP PLA MSS quantum nanobiochem and other terrorist groups messing with Americans and others that value freedom and democracy with In God We Trust top of mind.

The human body is tagged with nanobiochem written into the body through the IMEI, phone number and serial number on a person’s smart phone. People can have their nanobiochem IDs copied and cloned and linked into thieves nanobiochem artificial intelligence bio cyber physical systems AI BCPS, which is what happenned to me, an intellectual that has both MIND AND HAND capability. People shed their nanotechnology (e.g. nanobiochem)… so when you hold a piece of paper you are transferring nanobiochem into it. This is the “secret” behind national security technology for traceability in tracking thieves and sadly, China CCP PLA MSS has figured out how to data-in-the-flow the system and “false positive” national security …. so when I got attacked by China PLA MSS, I also had a friendly fire attack (think about that one). How did I break through the attack and false positive? By entering the near field, either way I was going to die, but the near field bought me time by disconnecting me from the current arrow of space-time that the national security system operates in, but at the same time rapidly growing the contamination inside of my God given body that was intentionall dosed. So I got intentionally contaminated and then unintentionally contaminated further (my own doing, to hack the space-time data flow). Then figured out how to get clean and clear and am continuing to decontaminate from the horrid life experience, caused by quantum nanobiochem false positing our national security system in America.