Here is a KNOWN fact. The whole “Havana syndrome” is very advanced technology intentionally hidden behind humankind’s perception of reality. Since America was founded with “In God We Trust” by our founding fathers and the actual split from

The Crown was an intervention by God (e.g. the Royal Navy got nailed by an uncanny storm and a lot of the ships sank, that weakened the reinforcements to regain control of the original American colonies).

The Intelligence Community (IC) or the so called Five Eyes (not the correct CODEX for those in the know), has been “clouded” by some “enemies of the state”, which includes China CCP PLA MSS and the dark hats working with CCP PLA MSS. Keep in mind there is also the whole KGB and CIA agrement that basically saved the world from mutually assured destruction MAD that ended the Cold War. So you got the CIA and KGB agreement and then the Five Eyes (includes CIA) that has been getting attacked by some “enemy of the sovereign state” for decades. This is not new. When I was in Philadelphia visiting Benjamin Franklin town studying chemical process and electrochemical software for industrial use on scaling up a novel reactor system and separation system, inclusive of desalination, I learned about the history of that city. There was a conference in Philadelpha, PA with U.S. Army and at least a dozen of them were dosed with Legionella (most likely intentional, but it is bioweapon grey area attack scope) that occurred in 1976 [1]. Coincidentally, the attack in 1976 utilized “fear” to exempt the pharmaceutical industry from vaccine liability ( a first in America’s history ) and the attack took the lives of 34 people, including Military Army personnel. This was an attack against America, to start to pierce our armor through the shield of NO liability via vaccines (e.g. can be dosed with nanotechnology … think of the dual-use of nanotechnology as poison darts or poison arrows in a very small package that can after many years kill, this is called a “slow kill”).

Enter “neurotechnology” circa 1999 that then couples nanotechnology in pharmaceutical supply chain with non-invasive Brain Machine Interface niBMI systems dosed via pharmaceutical systems into people and logged and tracked by Intelligence Community IC systems.

The consider in 1999 China PLA CCP declared “unrestricted war” on America for the second time.

Now, in 2007 or so the investment window into “neurotechnology” by the elite families of America ended. At this time, the elite families in America had been sending their kids to study abroad in China. I know this first hand from a conversation with Claiborne P. Deming, family of Murphy Oil controlling interest where there kids were studying in China, an enemy of America. How? A conversation at a urinal in a town hall meeting, where I had just onboarded with the refinery in Meraux, LA after working for the Hess family and PDVSA at HOVENSA in Saint Croix U.S. Virgin Islands. At the urinal I turned to Deming (at the other urinal adjacent to me in the townhall makeshift work trailers post Katrina Hurricane recovery) and clearly stated, sir If I were you I’d be trying to sell this refinery ASAP. Deming replied “Son I’ve been trying to sell this refinery for a long time” and that is where the conversation started and ended, only time I met the man, but did transit to headquarters in Arkansas to support the corporate sale of the refinery by performing a yield and accounting mass and energy balance on the entire refinery (I walked every pipe and custody transfer meter for the Murphy refinery). In 2010 I had the opportunity to focus on completing graduate school as the refinery was being sold to another 3rd party and I was privy to the information as the 3rd party would not pay for 100% of my graduate school like Murphy family did. I had prior turned down a job opportunity with Valero in Texas as my wife did not want to live in Port Arthur, TX, but I would have.

So, in 2010 I travel to China to study abroad at Tsinghua University in Bejing, which requires a vaccine prior to visiting. After that visit to China my life was different in a nanobiochem way that I was not aware of at the time. Whether, I got dosed with nanotech or quantum nanotech in China, their PLA MSS tracked me (a guarantee), or a combination of all of the above, I am fairly confident this is the date that I started to be tracked by Beijing. In 2010 I also worked on the BP Macondo Block 252 Oil Spill response and flew on an S-92 Helicopter and filed a patent with a retired weapons designer out of California, so this is another time I could have been tagged by quantum nanobiochem (over 20 groups globally have this technology). The BP Macondo was an advanced hit job on the United Kingdom UK to weaken BP by enemies of both America and UK sovereign nation states.

Then I finish my studies in graduate school at Tulane University in 2011, where at that point in life I have a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering with a ton of hours in Biochemistry and ECS with a minor in Chemistry and then M.Sc. in Finance and Business with Oil & Gas Commodity Desk Trading Training and Spark Spread Wheeling Training and then receive a scholarship by the State of Nevada through Department of Energy DOE:EERE:National Geothermal Academy NGA to study at University of Nevada Reno (e.g. Wolfpack) for “geochemistry” in 2012 with focus in geothermal to work on a Ph.D. I performed very well, was working on an ARPAe Open FOA that got successfully downselected for award and full proposal consideration in collaboration with a Chemical Engineering professor at UNR, while taking an accelerated summer course for 6 credits studying under visiting professors from Stanford, Dartmouth, Oregon Institute of Technology OIT, SMU, Cornell/MIT and independent institutes. I decided to focus on my company Reactwell over the summer since I had been downselected for an OPEN FOA ARPAe for several million dollars… I think any rational person would have done that instead of continuing with the Ph.D. as the opportunity to commercialize a novel technology utilizing geothermal and geochemical closed loop processes for synthetic oil and chemical production at industrial global scale that rivals the prior FCC and Hydrocracker work by UOP (sister company to Standard Oil) made economic sense for my family.

So, getting to the point, I then receive Kauffman Foundation Global Fellowship in 2012 to first study out of Kansas City in 2013 and then traveled to the epicenters around America for hard science and engineering commercialization (another time when I could have been dosed with quantum nanobiochem as any group with this tech would tag and track me to data mine the information and technology that I was working on at the time). Then after this I crashed at Tony Hsieh’s place at the Ogden in Las Vegas (who was assasinated with the quantum nanobiochem by “enemies of the state” circa 2020/2021… Tony founded Zappos.com that was sold to Amazon for hundreds of millions of dollars). Now, the question is was Tony dosed separate from me or was I contaminated from Tony’s place and crash pad as well as him from “splinter cell” surrogates (e.g. people with this quantum nanobiochem junk in them that “enemies of the state” tag people with and then track the spread of it through their social network and material items or was I tagged and contaminated his place? God only knows that answer. In 2013 I was in Massachusetts, Illinois, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado primarily for studies abroad as a visting scholar, for internships and for work at industrial sites and innovation sites. I was the driving factor to help Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator LACI build out the Advanced Protyping Center APC at La Kretz Innovation Campus LKIC in downtown Los Angeles, CA for LADWP (e.g. without me LACI would not have the APC, at the time the nation’s largest cleantech advanced protoying facility for hard science and engineering with shops, electronics labs and wet labs with textile capability). This is when I got introduced to nanotechnology through time spent at the Inventor’s Room in LAAC at the time owned by the Hathaway family where I would go swim and detox and then research for technical scouting work for America’s largest natural gas utility, Sempra Energy’s Southern California Gas Company … basically, I was a check for their head of R&D on their own internal R&D and Applied R&D team funded by the state of California rate base payers to validate technologies from an unbiased perspective with LACI and Reactwell, where I was successful at. During this time I had one on one meetings with people like Janet Napolitano regarding cleantech commercialization that is economic and practical, while provided tours of my team’s work to POTUS’ science advisors and then helped prepare part of the campus for Secret Service securement prior to POTUS’ VP visit and got had invites to embassy houses on the beach by Malibu, etc. I did good work, but started to “sniff” the red communist infiltration by this time into America under the guise of “clean technologies” with the influx of China CCP PLA money all of my red flags went off and I focused on a market gap in health and safety equipment and technologies with my work on Safety Spot software for universities (an underserved need) and after that was successful I worked with FFRDC Oak Ridge National Laboratory ORNL to move a nanotechnology system based upon carbon nanospikes CNS that was NOT replicable in studies with Duke University funded by U.S. Department of Air Force DAF STTR Phase 1 between Reactwell and Duke University. Then in 2021 China CCP reached out to me for investment through a third party in the Caribbean as well as some Russian groups 2020/2021. After meeting with the former President of Shell Oil’s investment arm in Houston, TX took the decision to decline work with Russia as he said his three ventures in Russia (he was a Russian Jew that moved to America) required him to leave the nation else his life would have been taken and he lost all his resources allocated into the ventures. So, that is that… keep in mind my background in oil and gas is international as we’d buy oil at Murphy from various nation states, etc. and I researched, while doing training in 3-2-1 and 5-3-2 crackspread oil and gas trading all the backdoor deals like Marc Rich’s work moving oil in and out of Iran and then getting a POTUS pardon.

So, getting to the point. If you don’t work with China Red Communists they now try to take your arse out with quantum nanobiochem. Cause in 2022 I got nailed by quantum nanobiochem that went from “perch mode” to “attack mode” via key signal CODEX that activated the perched industrial espionage quantum nanobiochem (e.g. wetware) system non-invasively dosed inside of my body and mind (e.g. niBMI).

The 2022 attack disrupted Reactwell’s work with Duke University in a Phase 2 submittal as well as disrupted submittal first by blocking dedicated hardwired internet access at our lab at NOBIC (after three tries to get a simple dedicated hard wired ethernet system into our lab that did not go through NOBIC infrastructure to comply with the DOD requirements) I threw my hands up and said PEACE OUT NOBIC and then decided to consolidate at my property 3820 Washington Avenue where I worked with U.S. Government for funding on this. When I started to move equipment out of the lab is when I got NAILED. Keep in mind I was under physical stress, with the moving of the equipment and the quantum nanobiochem had already been key signal activated inside of my body to grow uncontrollably and covert ASSASINATE me from the inside out via thrombic attack. I then learned later in 2022/2023 that one of my buddies, a lobbyist, was down in Cuba, but on a different island at the time of the attacks on U.S. State Personnel and CIA and did not get attacked (however the dude was probably dosed by the nanobiochem and CCP decided to park the quantum nanobiochem in perch mode and monitor him and use him to further infiltrate Louisiana or he got lucky and God was looking out for him and he never got dosed, God only knows cause quantum nanobiochem is very covert). My buddy, I pray, is not dosed with this crap, but by now there is high probability he is contamianted with CCP quantum nanobiochem.

Figure 1: Brian, contact of mine that got lucky and was on a different island in Cuba when the Havana Syndrome attacks went down OR he got dosed but not key-signaled as CCP dosed him with quantum nanobiochem and is using him to spy without his knowing consent. [2]

So, I am “qualified” to talk about FBI’s Havana Syndrome which includes use of quantum nanobiochem.

List of References

[1] https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/johs.12442

[2] https://www.foxnews.com/video/6328502811112