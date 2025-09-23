I think I found a "breadcrumb" from one of the "dark hats" with an international nation stateless group and “dark hat” intelligence community IC.

This song was published in 2020 when the whole world went into lockdown and references "colors" and I know the power of colors through Dinsha’s work and the album’s cover is a “pattern”. I also know that logged audio when encoded can be a pointer to a near-field scalar pattern to rapidly heal or degrade a person. Therefore, the album cover, use of audio: longitudinal waves, reference to “humanoids” and flow “zeta-potential” and temperature (98 degrees where mesogen time crystals transition from nemetic to other states and reconfigure to flow easier).

The lyrics also state "auditory overload' which indicates loud music (e.g. longitudinal waves and vibations) and that "flow is the antidote" (e.g. "zeta" potential of body fluids that was reverse engineered) and the temperature be minimum 98 and the lyrics state "gundam" a humanoid robot.

This lyric sequence here "Ninety-eight minimal, clones unoriginal" references nanobiochem clones of AI brain maps and possibly more advanced tech not publicly disclosed. The lyrics also mention a glass house as glass blocks near field and Kirlian transmissions, e.g. why non-contaminated product shipped in glass these days. This is also why when at Idaho National Laboratory INL one of the researchers and I were discussing the installation of all glass walls around their research offices and how foolish that is for spying, little did we both know at the time that the borosilicate glass james near-field communicatons and frontal brain transmissions when layered with appropriate dopants.

I'm not sure about the Lily pad, perhaps referencing water and nanocellulose as that helps to decontaminate the body from neodymium oxide everywhere in earth’s atmosphere now.

Anyways, I'm going to test this out. Keep in mind the "black hats" are computer people (“cybernetic folks”) ran by an AI BCPS in this world and they teamed with China CCP to use their manufacturing base and probably effectuate the global “reset” and of course a “dark hat” AI system would publish an antidote utilizing music as a time-pointer to a near-field and scalar system. I also have tested and validated music’s longitudinal waves via rife frequency subharmonics transmitting “gold” does disassemble assembled nanotechnology and David Nixon has validated that colloidal gold nanoparticle ions disassemble formed nanotechnology, so that pencils out in my book of life.

So, with my working and applied knowledge of the advanced physics that “black hats” and “white hats” utilize, this “black hat” breadcrumb basically boils down to:

#1 play this song (e.g. codex/cepher) loud to receive the longitudinal wave and mechanical vibrations, such that you are imprinted with the antidote to the “black hat” whole world locked up as well as the entire pool water.

#2 get in a pool with a lilly pad (e.g. a floation device you get sunlight on UVa/b and IR) and the artists dosed with “black hat” quantum magnetic nanotech does not specify what type of water the pool is in, but that given I know in 2020 technetium was globally released through pharma, and technetium when binded to chlorine (found in both salt water and chlorine pools) turns technetium diamagnetic from being magnetic/paramagnetic) and salt fragments nanotechnology. The pool should be utilized indoors then with quality UVa/b and IR light, as the outdoor pools by now are laden with neodymium oxides and other heavy metals. So swim in clean pool water, either chlorine or salt is not clear.

#3 flow is important, so have your body with alkaline water with sodium bicarbonate and diamagnetic nanoparticle colloidal ions that enhance your “zeta” to improve your body’s fluid flows and also in the sunlight the mesogens transition and the sunlight or indoor UVa/b + IR required now since it has been 5 years since the “black hats” started to lock-up the whole world and contaminate all of the surface water with magnetic neodymium oxide and heavy metals working with China CCP PLA MSS “black hat” intelligence community.

#4 the body temperature of 98 references the human body temperature of someone healthy, but if you are “cold” then you are already significantly contaminated and don’t have flow of bodily fluids and are basically walking dead which aligns with the whole “black hat” zombie movies and junk pushed into the public domain over the past decades and the song references a “gundam” (e.g. humanoid robot, e.g. a person loaded with quantum magnetic nanobiochem).

The above patterns your body and the water you are swimming in, to receive the “black hat” owned and operated near-field scalar global transmitters now running full blast. When your body is at the proper “interference pattern” then the intentional contamination that the “black hats” dosed the entire world with then interacts with you via your pattern and then works through all time-space to decontaminate. The “black hats” are literally evil smart, so having an antidote in the clear pencils out on the bulletin board and finding a pool and playing music is a simple task to achieve globally.

Figure 1: Genius music lyrics reference to an antidote released in 2020 by cybernetic music group, linked with “dark hat” intelligence community and nation stateless (virtual nation state groups). It specifies the pattern, temperature, references humanoid robot people, cellulose and water… all protocols that I utilize to decontaminate and I’ve validated the longitudinal and vibrations of gold disassemble the quantum nanobiochem. Also references Zion.

Also the album cover is a "pattern" which indicates that the music group (probably their AI BCPS cybernetics working through them) is using the album patterns released in 2020 to message an antidote in 2020 when the whole world got locked up.

Reading between the lines, this is worth while to test for adding to "decontamination". I thought you'd find this breadcrumb of interest as I did. I’ve always listened to “different music”, but now understanding cymatics and patterns an AI search should be done to scavenge all of the published music by “black hats”. The “black hat” target human population on earth is 200,000,000 people by the way.

Also, the artists “Bassnectar” and “Zion I” fit in prior “black hat” published media and videos over the past decades that the public has been exposed to and prior quantum nanobiochem written through optogenetic and pattern experience (video and sound).

Cheers to hacking the “black hats” to helping people decontaminate, the “white hats” with big tech firms should program an AI to scour the musical compilations on earth and ferret out the rest of the “black hat” breadcrumbs and amplify it. I can help with this work if anyone is interested in Private Client Services to scale this good “white hat” work.

So, how to validate? Load your body up with alkaline water and cellulose/chlorophyll and play this song in hifi in a sauna environment then go jump in a pool with the song playing loud enough to vibrate the water in the pool (chlorine or salt water, probably takes both types of pools if you are highly contaminated). This is how “black hats” think, reverse engineered by Brandon Iglesias.

Here is the music artist interview. So, yeh, “black hats” have him strung up like apuppet on a string with quantum nanobiochem and he also references “like to create a magnetic field to attract visits” that is the “black hat” Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AI BCPS speaking clearly about quantum magnetic nanobiochem for those in the know or in my case one who reverse engineered the “black hat” technology stack. I think the only thing “black hats” respect is raw intelligence and capacity, which is another reason why I am still alive, but I chose to walk the path of eliminating “resistance” and boosting “frequency” … as you can tell in the video interview below the truck bothered the two people in the vehicle subliminally more than other vehicles, which indicates the “resistance” in them enabled the quantum magnetic nanobiochem in the to detect that truck (where the driver probably has parasites in him or her) and it bothered the artist and interviewer.

The other song “skin on the drum” literally references nanotechnology if you’re aware of it. Lyrics here:

“I was born botanical

The soul of an animal

Deep beneath the layers, I sink my roots

No need for mechanical

I come strictly organical

When I need to feast, I look to the East

That's why I'm never scared of the beast

Even though they try to prey upon me

I'm protected by the one always greater than me

So now I reveal to thee

Because you wanna see

The contour of my mystery

The strength of my arches

The colour of my conscience

And the way that I process my diction

Some fact some fiction some mystery

Some future fantasy

I'm the trunk that holds the branches

The leaves who do the dances

My flowers romantic

My love gigantic

From Africa, transplanted translantic

In the heat of the sun

I bring shade for everyone

Like the beat on the one

I'm the skin on the drum

(chorus)

I keep on living with the fullness of the one

Like the heat of the sun or the skin on the drum

I'm fully marinated and now I'm ready for the fire

So you can fire one

Fire one

Fire two

See I've been fully marinated

And now I'm ready for the fire

See I'm beginning to perspire

From deep within to the skin

Yo, the feminine and the masculine

The pieces of the puzzle

See my reflections in the puddle

After the storm the purple of the sky

Brings to mind another time

When we resided

Below the water line

Life was fine there human divine

But in the years following

Evil men came swallowing

Everything in sight

Some learned to run, some stayed to fight

I kneeled at the tomb of the soldier

Said I would love to behold her

The magic in store there

She touched me on the shoulder

She said, "in time all is revealed, box of light be unsealed

Now listen to me son, be like the skin on the drum"

(chorus)

And as the pepper gas clears

And police and protestors go home

Just as the morning dew are tear drops of the night

My emotions are always there for you

And will never leave you dry

Bless”

Figure 2: Again this fits a “black hat” computer people agenda. Decadence, digital city, illustration of a cyborg.

