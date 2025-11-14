The real hackers these days utilize nanotechnology integrated into the human body to effectuate change, circa 1999 neurotechnology and nanotechnology went mainstream, but to only the elite, military intelligence (the dumb grunts are kept dumb intentionally in a basic OODA loop) and intelligence agencies. The use of IEEE 1906.1 frameworks and applied technologies utilizing nanotechnology throughout the Central Nervous System CNS of a person.

Figure 1: IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications [1]

Figure 2: Nanjing, China presentation on IEEE 1906.1 Standard that enabled CCP PLA MSS to further build-out neurohacking platforms for asymmetric attacks on Western intellectuals, governments and corporations [1]

Figure 3: Slide #2 from Nanjing, China presentation on IEEE 1906.1 nanoscale EM devices in the body of a human being [1]

The whole “cloud seeding” and chemtrails that you see uninformed people talk about, was simply the military intelligence agencies spreading the nanotechnology materials required to link-up the world’s population into the various nation state OODA loops based upon applied IEEE 1906.1 frameworks.

Now, with China CCP PLA MSS controlled pharmaceutical corporations, a new class of asymmetric Neurostrike weaponry (e.g. Havana Syndrome) has been deployed globally that grows rapidly and takes over America’s older system that used to run the world wit KGB and CIA working together (e.g. those two became buddies through a deal brokered by a tiny nation state that ended the Cold War). However, in parallel China, declared war on America in 1950 and then again in 1999 and has since been covertly stealing through hook, crook and nanotech all information that their nation state can to build up their own military arsenal, the Dragon, to counter the West (e.g. also KGB and Russia). Marc, CIA agent in Russia about a decade ago got nailed with the “Neurostrike” technology that is fielded by Black Hat IC, works with China the Dragon and is now slinging the technology on anyone that does not take China money or other nation states already captured by China (Russia being attacked as well a America, Russia was attacked first due to the location and close proximity to China enabled the splinter cell tech to spread first and faster). Then there are other groups with IEEE 1906.1 frameworks applied and fielded globally and strategically …. estimates are at least 20 groups or have these advanced population control platforms and each tries to poach other brains and bodies into their own “brainpool”.

In order to hack the IEEE 1906.1 systems, and ensure you’re not messed with by the neodymium oxide clouds and global satcom and ground station nanotech movement systems, you need to have a two part system. Part #1 an accumulator for neodymium oxide by your workstation that places your brain on a subharmonic of neodymium oxide to remove the contamination from you and Part #2 a magnetic repel frequency to shield your body and workstation region from nanotech attack via beamsteering from satcom and ground station systems as well as local surrogates that can deliver nanotech assassination systems that are typically magnetic or feromagnetic or paramagnetic.

