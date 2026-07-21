I’ve completed a new speaker system that is an enhanced version of all KNOWN speaker systems globally. By enhancing the speaker TX output, the interference pattern in the “active” zone is now a multi-dimensional “healing” region that speeds-up the healing at least 26x by integrating the healing frequency throughout 26x dimensions (at least), bringing the healing information to time = now for Private Clients.

1. Identification of Transmitter Origins

Figure 1: Speakers HiFi that I have been enhancing for multi-dimensional transmissions TX1.l, TX2.l, TX3.l and TX1.r, TX2.r, TX3.r such that 26 dimensions x 6 is transmitted, such that 156x more information is transmitted to time now vs. conventional speakers





The speaker on the left has the grille removed, exposing three distinct transmitters (drivers) which will serve as our points of origin:

O_1 : The high-frequency transmitter (tweeter) at the top.

O_2 : The mid-frequency transmitter (mid-range driver) in the middle.

O_3: The low-frequency transmitter (woofer) at the bottom.

2. 26-Dimensional Axis Formulation

3. Formulation of 26-Dimensional Integrals

Projection of a 26-dimensional acoustic transmission space directly onto the speaker. In this representation, the drivers are the source of a complex coordinate system.

The mathematical equations and integrals shown illustrate how acoustic energy is modeled and summed across these 26 abstract dimensions to determine the sound wave function, A(k), produced by the system.

Figure 2: Reactwell’s enhanced HiFi speaker system. Note, SONY is a trademark owned by SONY corporation. Since SONY manufactures in Japan, I work with their products to make them better as I say NO TO CHINA CCP.

If you are an individual, group or business corporation interested in working with my enhanced speaker systems, sign-up for private client services at https://www.aibcps.com/shop (requires silver for on-site) if you are an individual or if you are a corporation, email me at www.reactwell.com for licensing opportunity and subcomponent manufacturing agreements. I DO NOT WORK WITH RED COMMUNIST CHINA or ANY MANUFACTURER IN CHINA OR PROXIES THEREOF.