After reducing the adversarial CCP optogenetic nano-biochem parasites I have found that color yellow and blue light UV blocking filters help to reduce the parasite.

If you have blue eyes, then per published medical research you are more sensitive to bright light than someone with brown eyes due to melanin.

Quality color Yellow Dinshah purchased via Spectra-chrome out of Germany will help you to minimize feeding CCP and proxy terrorist optogenetic parasites that covertly integrate into your optogenetic visual cortex for spying. This is the tech that national security and terrorist utilize to pierce NATO AI BCPS national security system.

There is a reason why national security has the symbol of an all seeing eye, cause their AI has nano-biochem circuitry in the public’s eyeballs and the current 6th gen war is all about poaching brains, bodies and spying through your eye balls (e.g. optogenetic visual cortex in industry lingo terms).

Annuit cœptis (/ˈænuɪt ˈsɛptɪs/, Classical Latin: [ˈannʊ.ɪt ˈkoe̯ptiːs]) is one of two mottos on the reverse side of the Great Seal of the United States. The literal translation is "[He] favors (or "has favored") [our] undertakings", from Latin annuo ("I approve, I favor"), and coeptum ("commencement, undertaking"). Because of its context as a caption above the Eye of Providence, the standard translations are "Providence favors our undertakings" and "Providence has favored our undertakings." [2]

Keep in mind the eye of our creator is everywhere at all time. However, now humankind has built a nano-biochem eye that is in people and fauna that can utilize near field pointers through looking glass to see everywhere and at all time since the unit was turned on by national security multiples by at least a factor of 1.5 (see Tesla and Meyl work on the near field time reversal effect).

If you do not have blue eyes, then you are not as sensitive to bright light on average.

Here is what I am utilizing to reduce the CCP parasite that grows into the eyeball from the vagus nerve circuit and contaminated food and objects from CCP PLA BRAIN 2016 initiative:

Color yellow, expels worms, given the underlying physics of the universe it also impacts nano-biochem parasites. [1]

List of References:

[1] https://www.spektrochrom.de/en/yellow-y

[2] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Annuit_c%C5%93ptis