News 10012: Fighting the Good Fight against ChinaCCP PLA Xi's Magic Weapon
Here is action on our team's end to blow the whistle on CCP bioweapons converting Americans (and non-Chinese) blood and body into paramagnetic state for covert surround, enclose and murder genocide.
Okay, here is our team’s latest effort fighting the good fight against ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon and their covert multi-pronged new physics based attack gas-lighting the entire world, so that CCP regime steals earth from humanity without humanity realizing it before it is too late. Yes, this is real, unfortunately. So, saddle up.
Congressman August Pfluger and more importantly your staff. The ball is in your court now to carry it through to completion. Else, the staff of August Pfluger’s office (cause they vet and screen all comms prior to their POC typically seeing anything cross the desk) is a traitor to American’s Freedom and In God We Trust.
