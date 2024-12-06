News 10015: America Judicial System Rejects Tik Tok Lawfare and Confirms Total Tik Tok Ban if not Divested
There is hope for America as people are waking up to the CCP use of advanced technology to sabatoge America from the inside out. Sars-Cov-2 and COVID should have been a wakeup call to everyone.
I have been talking about just how bad Tik Tok is for all Americans for years. I even resigned when Ferrara Fire Truck (owned by REV group), where I did an embed intel operation to confirm just how bad CCP “NeuroStrike” infiltration was and how the new physics weapon system spreads through use of “vibrations”, “magnetic fields from shop fans and equipment”, audio: longitudinal waves, the act of observation of another person if you’re contamianted by the Sars-Cov-2 and COVID as well as simply having your brain in the direction of a given person not shielded by borosilicate glass (time arrows forwards and backwards are neutralized). This is why windows are called windows into a snapshot of time.
REV group did not ban the use of Tik Tok or remove people from the app working within their manufacturing facility, which enabled CCP to spy on the most American manufacturer that I can think of.
Guess what? I was correct, for the good of democracy. Now Tik Tok has lost its’ lawfare battle against America and is getting a total ban if not divested for the good of all Americans, even those that sadly were manipulated by CCP audio-video-communications nanotechnolgy CNT and weaponized-pathogen nanotechnology WPT without their consent that nearly covert murdered me.
Larry Smith, Baton Rouge, LA USA retired US Veteran and a good man got duped by Tik Tok as I had warned him several times, but he reinstalled it. Which demonstrates the pervasiveness and “stickiness” of the CCP neurotechnology to even brainwash Veterans, a former Marine. Therefore, confirming CCP has pierced DOD.
