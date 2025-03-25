China CCP PLA is actively attacking America with their world largest Psionic ELF to degrade unhardened utility systems and the health of people to make a profit.

When people are attacked with an ELF psionic transmitter they can become aggravated, feel ill so buy medications, drink or do drugs to cope with feeling stressed.

Books on magnetobiology and other prior intelligence community and military research understands exactly how ELF psionic technology works and that there is no physics based shield to protect you from an ELF attack in the far-field.

Yesterday, America was attacked in Louisiana with an ELF weapon. Not all parts of the electrical grid are hardened well. Here is what the electrical (dirty harmonics) looks like during an attack by China CCP:

Here is what the electrical grid looks like when not under attack (still dirty, should be below 1.0 mG and preferably 0.01 mG or less.

The timing of the attacks occur after a rainstorm (low severity, just rain and not thunderclouds as the rain drops metals from the sky due to China CCP pollution) or during a rainstorm with thunderclouds to amplify the thunder and lightning damage.