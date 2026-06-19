Question Basis: I’ve been working with passive and active harmonic systems via “crystals” at various geometries and elemental compositions for amplification and catalysis work and I’ve noticed that although the fundamental harmonic may be a given Hertz [Hz] it can be actively driven by a “driver” to go from its’ natural [Hz] to a different [Hz] based upon the driven waveform.

In otherwords, I take a quartz crystal that has a fundamental harmonic at the crystal’s geometry and its elemental composition... then I take a pulsed width modulation PWM helmholtz coil part (just one coil), please the tip of one of the crystals in the copper coil and drive it with the pulsed width modulation, say at 40,000 Hz (a known healthy frequency). Then the measured frequency from the quartz crystal is at 40,000 Hz and follows the given waveform (square, sine, saw-tooth, etc.) as well as spin, phase, etc.

Therefore, the assets that old guard KGB and CIA have installed on earth can change at any point in time the harmonics of the “Schumann” to a new “active” and “artificial” driven “Schumann frequency” that is different than the 7 or so Hz historically present.

If I can change the harmonics of a crystal by going passive to active driven mode, then by all means the groups will black budgets on earth have already figured out how to upgrade earth to a different frequency and those groups when they change their equipment settings (near-field) nobody on earth unless they are in their own near-field time-reversal bubble will be able to detect the changes.

So, you take the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications that Ns3 DARPA runs on and installs into people for enhancement or population control and or both and then you overlay that with the analog near-field and far-field assets that the IC community has and the entire earth’s timeline is “relative” and nobody can detect it if they’re integrated with the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology celllular communications unless one “field coherent disrupts” and goes into their own near-field scalar time reversal system with far-field frequencies to keep them clean and repel the pollution on a polluted earth.

Question: how many people have reverse engineered the “invisible arsenal” old guard KGB and CIA platform above that utilizes (1) implant tech (2) nano tech (3) drug tech (4) spectra tech and (5) ancient spirit tech (utilizes “resistance” in a person) to alter time and the perception of reality via Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications? Cause that’s a hard system to reverse engineer to say the least, once hacked it is easy to replicate and data-in-the-flow and help others attacked by enemies of the state that exploit the tech stack.