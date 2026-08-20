Trade war “tariffs” are normally viewed by the “public” as a basic economic tool employed by nation states to address disputes and bad actor nation states.

This information is useful for any other nation state and policy analysts, utilize the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology wireless tracking tech from Ns3 DARPA to track the “trans-shipping” and then update policy to switch tariff rates to keep Red Communist China manufacturers goods exposed to external real world market pricing and contracts and not inside of Red Communist China state subsidized internal currency.

America’s Objectives in Trade War with Red Communist China:

Obviate the historical use of the two currency system that Red Communist China has utilized to adjust pricing (CCP has one internal currency rate and one external to China):



Draw out the goods into nation states and regions that are not subject to the two-currency system that Red Communist China has historically utilized to shelter costs subsidized by their nation state that has enabled product dumping and elimination of competitors in markets to give Red Communist China a monopoly

Weaponize Smart Contracts Against China’s Manufacturers:



Hack Red Communist China’s social credit score system that utilizes IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology enabled Smart Contracts by burdening their manufacturers with warehouse leases and inventory tax fees to other nation states to add COSTS to Red Communist China’s supply chain to level out the unfair trade practices and siphon wealth into other nation states away from Red Communist China

Create uncertainty in the supply chain, add costs and defend against product dumping.

Figure 1: Trade wars with ports and harbors for merchants to move products. The water (e.g. lightering to avoid port fees) and ports have been utilized for “trans-shipping” for centuries. [1]

Red Communist China (e.g. The Dragon works through this nation state primarily to amplify communism and has stolen & deceived lives (& their souls) for centuries at least, historically immediate neighbor nation states and now globally due to technology enabled amplification of the nation’s manufacturing base that deceived the Western nations to move their manufacturing off-shore to China only to see their products copied and stolen and profits get siphoned along with intellectual property and know-how, that’s what the “corporation” entity did, created a souless vessel driven by sheer profit (c-corps) void of angelic intentions and actually written out, as profit-seeking enabled the Dragon to capture Apple Inc. (the posterchild of the “China Trap” actively working).

So, “tariffs” work when “transshipping” is NOT an option. However, USG POTUS knew that transshipping would occur, so Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology at the transship warehouses enabled tracking of where the items bypassing the tariffs were being routed to, this requires warehouse contracts and labor activation or drop-ship contracts for the Red Communist China manufacturers to adjust their supply chains and allocate “working capital”. Further, Red Communist China’s automated social credit score system via Smart Contracts enforces downgrades when their business owners VIOLATE the contracts, this is all automated distributed general ledger IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications. Of course Red Communist China moved products to nation states that had lowest tariffs prior to the tariff war. So what the “tariff” war did was DRAW DOWN working capital from the Red Communist China manufacturers to WRECK their supply chains and then the “tariffs” were adjusted afterwards, such that the Chinese CCP Red Communist linked manufacturers are now STUCK in warehousing and storage contracts with inventory in other nation states that those nation states can now tax the inventory on-hand and further hurt the Red Communist China state subsidized manufacturers that for decades have DUMPED products (e.g. weaponized trade) into other nation states to destroy the nation state’s at home manufacturers profits and gain a monopoly.

Therefore, what POTUS has done with the trade war is to STRECH the working capital of the manufacturers in Red Communist China and add “costs” to the supply chain as well as disrupting the supply chains.

The Chinese currency has two systems, one internal to China and another external to China, by moving product out of China, The Red Communist CCP PLA can’t control the exchange range on those products to insulate their manufacturers. Therefore, by moving inventory out of Red Communist China, as USG POTUS knew that the “transshipping” action would occur by the Red Communist China manfuacturers, then hiked the “tariff” on the countries where the products were transferred to and since those nation states are not internal to China then the CCP PLA MSS can’t shield their manufacturers from the global currency basket costs by adjusting their internal currency vs. their external currency.

I was first hand on a phone call with a Senator in Malaysia during the pandemic when Red Communist China was utilizing their military cargo planes to dump pandemic relief supplies into Malaysia and destroy their local manufacturing capability. The Malaysian military had to dispatch their fighter jets to intercept the CCP PLA military cargo planes, which drew down Malaysia resources. Notably, these facemasks were laced with graphene oxide GO, a thrombic agent of war in the “invisible arsenal” 2nd pillar: nano tech.

So, in “tariff” wars with Red Communist China, having the manufacturers expose themselves by relocating products external to the protected mainland of China’s two-currency system (one currency internal and another external) exposes their manufacturing base to FAIR REAL LIFE competition and not state subsidized weaponization of Red Communist China’s manufacturing base. Over.

List of References:

[1] By Abraham Storck - [1], Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1147660