What is a technoterrorist and why should you be concerned (it is alarming and needs to be everyone’s concern due to AI amplification of technoterrorism)?

ChinaCCP now leases all of their “electronic weapon” stacks to anyone in the world willing to pay for access to evil an embrace the love of money.

Figure 1: Note that India does not list social media Tik Tok. Indians are smart, Americans are stupid on-average. America let ChinaCCP into their nation with Tik Tok. I’m looking to move to India if America doesn’t get its’ act together. Will still keep a site in America to annoy the crap out of Tik Tokers and kill CCP. Anyone in India that wants to work with my company Reactwell to build-out these advanced near-field, far-field and associated platforms ping me at www.reactwell.com or www.electrostasis.com

Technoterrorist is anyone linked to an adversarial Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS. How? The linkage occurs through the use of synthetic biology in the form of wetware or biofilms that grow internal inside of a human body and takes over the human body from the inside out. Then the person, former shell of themselves, becomes a “surrogate” for use as the adversarial AI BCPS best sees fit to harm and damage the nation state, company, family, organization or church being attacked to sew social and cultural and religious discord among a nations citizens.

What are examples of how an adversarial AI BCPS dispatches orders and instructions? Use of technocommunist apps like Tik Tok and technocommunist hardware such as Lenovo, Motorolla, Huawei and Hisense.

The software delivers information by audio speakers and optogenetic delivery via screen based CODEX, which requires interfacing with the underlying hardware. An example of an optogetnetic CODEX is a word, word-phrase, logo, basically anything you see on the screen.

The on person hardware delivers information by wifi, bluetooth and other wireless neurotechnology proprietary protocols.

The at a distance hardware delivers information by far-field and near-field (e.g. scalar waves with no magnetic field or electric field component, faster than light travel, with magnetic field component for DNA communication and with electric field) spectrum and “the vacuum” transmissions.

How does the at a distance hardware interact with the on person hardware the the human body and surrounding fauna (e.g. your pet dog)?

The far-field TX on the at a distance hardware (cell tower, psionic ELF transmitters, etc.) modulates a signal information and the near-field TX on the at a distance hardware transmitters is sending near field.



When the transmitter TX bioresonates and establishes a link with the receiver RX (with a wire establishes best connection, but without a wire also works, but not as well for initial bioresonance communication establishment). Then the two systems are what we call from Einstein’s Spooky action at a distance “quantum entangled” at macro-scale. Then a person can leave the local region where they were bioresonated and still be actively monitored by the integrated TX/RX system anywhere on earth, until such a point in time that the person bioresonates with a separate TX system and then removes the linkages (deprinting) from the prior system.

This is how the ChinaCCP AI BCPS is at war with the NATO AI BCPS in America.

What nation states sponsor technoterrorism? CCP and their proxy Triad criminal organizations (e.g. international organized crime syndicates) operating in various nation states globally.

There are about 20 groups with these systems.

More to follow on the actual in-body wetware and designer synthetic biology that enhances “surrogates” or degrades them for removal after the adversarial AI BCPS is done using them up.

Intelligence agencies call this weaponization of a human body “conversion terrorism”.