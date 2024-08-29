So, DNA was originally utilized, in the public eye, for criminal investigations and tracing and tracking where a criminal was located at during a designated crime window and location. ChinaCCP now leases all of their “electronic weapon” stacks to anyone in the world willing to pay for access to evil an embrace the love of money.

Figure 1: Blood samples enable obtainment of DNA. Any lab that you provide your blood to can have equipment known and unknown to them that scans in your DNA and routes the information to ChinaCCP PLA for their ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon. This includes smart phones (Apple M1+ bionic chipset backdoor), Microsoft (their signing key got hacked so all at risk using Microsoft for CCP AI intercept hacking) and of course Lenovo, Motorolla and Hisense hardware and appliances with “smart technology” and neurotechnology chipsets in it.

Now, DNA is utilized to at a distance hack into and manipulate a person in business by CCP businesses linked to their civilian military fusion strategy. Therefore, if any of your competitors are CCP backed businesses then they’re utilizing covert DNA genomics warfare, among many other neuroweapon and neurotechnology based technologies, tactics and mischief to sabatoge you and your business, competing against CCP.

How can this be? All a nefarious criminal organized crime group, like the Triads, linked with CCP do is pull a DNA sample or tap the CCP on the shoulder and work with the CCP AI to obtain your DNA genomics data and your entire business unit’s data. Then CCP resources are utilized to remove you covertly (e.g. slow kill) by transmitting the DNA frequencies at a distance and linking it to their world’s largest psionic ELF system and adversarial wetware and biofilms installed covertly into you and your business team in a democratic nation state.

I think CCP got to Donald Trump with their technology and various other key people in America over the past decade, since Havana Syndrome sabatoged America and Cuba’s budding relationship. Now CCP has spy base assets in Cuba.

If Trump is pro Tik Tok, it either means he understands what CCP is doing and is using Tik Tokers or he is cognitively captured by CCP.

Prior statements by Trump, which I have no issues with, even hung out at one of his golf courses on West Coast for business meeting(s), to put that into the clear, just the fact that CCP may be using him as a puppet with their brain control weapory that has pierced NATO and continues to pierce NATO (e.g. America) system.

Literally, all I would have to do is obtain your DNA with my knowledge, if you are a CCP proxy and start transmitting poison into your body to covert kill and degrade you. Which I will be doing to all CCP owned businesses going forward for the rest of my life. I am anti-CCP and anti-Xi and will be giving them a dose of their own medicine in return for what CCP and their business proxies did to my company www.reactwell.com and my family and coworkers.

