There are many forms of terrorism that our enemies have weaponized and fielded against us, democratic nation state citizens, that are pro freedom, inclusive of free will and cognitive freedom (e.g. neurorights), not surveilled by big tech, which CCP has hacked (e.g. Microsoft and Apple corps), not over-sold over-priced meds by big pharma, which CCP has captured and has CCP members inside of the world’s largest pharma corporations and of course cybersecurity and basic petty theft, arson and property damage (AI BCPS enabled now).

August is Anti-Terrorism Month. August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month. Check your antiterrorism knowledge, then go to https://go.usa.gov/xFKRj for more info and tips to help keep you safe. 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Cyber Protection Brigade US Army Cyber Center of Excellence Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6 Army Chief Information Officer U.S. Cyber Command Army Cyber Institute US Army U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade

I’ve been subject to the following acts of terrorism in America over the past five years, at least. My professional opinion is that it is CCP and Russia. I turned down a lot of money from CCP and Russia in 2021, I’m not a traitor to America. I’m a DOD Prime and DOE Prime and Infragard (FBI/Industrial) member.

Cybersecurity hacking of smart phones using supposedly secure 4G LTE networks (e.g. not secure at all). Hardware cybersecurity backdoor into my Apple M1+ Bionic Chipset smartphones, after ditching Motorolla (e.g. CCP owned). Software zero-day hacks on smart phones. Adversarial wetware and biofilms dosed non-invasively then linked with CCP neurotechnology hardware and wetware. Vehicle ramming, where CCP rammed my truck with a Mercedez Benz and the Benz got shredded by the truck in 2021/2022 in New Orleans, LA USA by Lee Circle. The act of ramming is considered an act of terrorism by insurance, USAA. Vehicle break-ins where glass shattered and thieves looking for guns and also depositing non-invasive synthetic biology and CCP linked bioweapons in my personal vehicle parked on the street at 2721 Saint Charles Avenue 2b, New Orleans, LA 70125 USA. Work laboratory at 1441 Canal Street Lab 301, New Orleans, LA 70112-2714 USA attacked with key-signals and Directed Energy Weapons DEW in 2022. Left side of head that faced window at lab was nailed and resulted in tinnitus at first then localized heating and ringing. Resulted in me having to return to my personal residence at 2721 Saint Charles Avenue from work, where I was then shot up again by a non-kinetic weapon and sleep deprived. Personal residence at 2721 Saint Charles Avenue 2b, New Orleans, LA 70130 USA attacked with key-signals and Directed Energy Weapons DEW in 2022. Lower to higher frequency. Property at 3820 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70125 USA attacked with rapant garbage dumping by Tik Tokers linked to ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon and the CCP AI BCPS system. This started to ramp-up big time in 2019. Electromagnetic Pulse EMP attack on my personal and work/farm truck F-450 that disabled causing $7,000 in damages. The attack in 2022 with an EMP is considered an act of terrorism by insurance and uninsurable, USAA. The attack location was Baton Rouge, LA Sherwood Forest Blvd south of I-12. Tik Toker surrogates on lower end of the social credit monitoring system utilized as mobile wetware bioweapons to contaminate me with disease from physical proximity and placing their hands on my shoulder and side (freekin weird invasion of personal privacy that damaged by biofield with synbio and bio weapons). This started to ramp-up big time in 2022. Gangstalking where a goon squad messes with you, could care less about these people. When CCP uses Tik Tokers to do this all I do is turn on my near field TX and ELF TX to neurohack them and instruct them to keep on walking, like I did this past week. This started to ramp-up big time in 2021, I didn’t realize what this actually was until 2023, CCP using surrogates through Tik Tok app. CCP Psionic ELF TX attacks for over-volting of internet access and laboratory equipment to precision strike and destroy the equipment and economic generating revenue sources, like these briefs for everyone. CCP Psionic ELF TX bioresonance attacks for re-establishing electronic spying operations at a distance.

CCP and their proxy business groups and international organized criminals known as The Triads as well as Tik Tokers