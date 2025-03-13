Okay, so trade war with China CCP is ramping up and it is long past due.

Start of trade war with trade deal in 2020 after CCP released Sars-Cov-2 (COVID) on the world. [1]

CCP has already been dumping government subsidized products on Americans (dishware, fans, heaters, appliances, foods, etc.) with all of it designed to slow kill consumers buying cheap made in China CCP junk. How? Itemized list here:

The plates and items people eat off of utilize heavy metals for coloring that leeches into your body and have unhealthy patterns and colors that gets into bio geometry attack vectors. Heaters and Fans with rotation and associated frequencies. The design frequencies are harmful and degrade biological tissues in the human body or cause irritation. It was designed that way by CCP AI BCPS, intentional to slow kill you. Dirt cheap electronics, drones, appliances, phones and computers all have spy ware and chipsets that are designed to backhaul data to CCP and have easy to hack chips by design so people external to CCP can easily hack and steal sewing unrest and dead. Software, optogenetic overlay, flows back to CCP AI and integrates with China CCP nanotechnology. Decorations at home store, all have patterns and associated colors that may appear at first glance healthy, but are actually not healthy per spectrachrome and color frequencies. Further the designs are built to interfere with the spectrum and then retransmit or reflect frequencies that are harmful to you.

Basically China CCP has weaponized their entire manufacturing base to spread self-replicating paramagnetic nanotechnology globally through export of physical goods and above and beyond that has embedded harmful metals in air pollution (barium, aluminum) and heavy metals in items people eat off of such as dishes, plates and glasses.

ACTION:

Get rid of your dishware if it is not the following: borosilicate glass that is heat treated (Pyrex or Corning) or is made of solid copper, silver or gold. Get rid of all fans, heaters and goods that are made in China and replace with Made/Manufactured in your country. Get rid of Motorola, Lenovo, Hisense, Huawei electronics and appliances. Do not buy food from China or food products that are sold by companies that market a baked food or prepared meal that are on TiK Tok. This is an indicator that the vendor food supply ingredients are from China (e.g. if the company is on TiK Tok for marketing). I avoid companies on TiK Tok like the plague cause they are poisoned and spreading CCP nanotech poison with their products where ingredients and components sources from China CCP. Enclosed indoor victory garden required. This way you do not get CCP intentional paramagnetic pollution and so called chemtrails (CCP weaponized coal plant particles that simply condensed with the water on tail end of any normal airplane) in your herbs, vegetables and plants and can grow food all day and night! Separate brief on these enclosed indoor victory gardens.

List of references:

[1] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/China%E2%80%93United_States_trade_war