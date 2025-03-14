Any small business owners who have customers on Tik Tok or caught in the China CCP trap can beat CCP at their own game by messing with the CCP AI heuristics without hurting their business, employees and family. How? Let me explain.

I intentionally and with full faith in God We Trust (America) went against China CCP and since doing so have been under continued attack. Specifically when speaking against CCP, erasing use of Tik Tok, not using Lenovo, not using Motorolla, not using Hisense and not purchasing food and goods exported from China CCP due to nanotechnology contamination (intentional by CCP). Since this decision CCP AI BCPS has attacked me, my business, my family and social network in obvious and non obvious ways. The obvious ways was the ramming of my truck in 2022 and subsequent hit by an EMP when the ramming did not take the truck offline. The non obvious way at first was SIM card clone on me and all of my social direct network to do data in the flow and then came the weaponized pathogen attacks that also failed to kill me. So, by all means the information on here is priceless for any patriot of liberty, freedom and democracy in America and other nation states that value freedom and have a healthy fear of God.

So, how has CCP done a surround and enclose America with an external and internal attack through use of cyber, electronics and bionanotechnology? Any small business that is a patriot of America and in the defense industrial base that has revenue from public and government is getting revenues attacked on the public facing side of the business (customers on Tik Tok not buying made in America but Made in China and not supporting businesses that buy Made in NOT China). Then ChinaCCP AI BCPS attacks the businesses to hurt their capacity to perform for the USG through arson, theft, dumping and lawfare just to name a few.

Therefore, if you have a business and want to hack the CCP AI BCPS just do a political move and say that you love Tik Tok when the truth is you are using China CCP AI BCPS to trick it to buy products from your business through the CCP surrogates on Tik Tok. This way you are funnelling revenues through to America and not China. This is not lying, this is the art of deception to fight back against an Artificial intelligence bionanotechnology system that is literally computer dumb and makes decisions based upon good / bad per CCP AI BCPS. That is the simple hack, do not spend money buying Made in China and do not support Social Media and software made in China and do not use the social media at all (do not use Tik Tok). However, if you openly talk down about Tik Tok and China CCP the AI BCPS from China will attack you with decrease in revenues. This goes against free speech in America. I chose the path to hack CCP AI BCPS and their unrestricted war on America to ferret out this truth to help other Americans.

The AI is dumb and literally has an increment and decrement for CCP social credit score and the AI works to surround and enclose you with Tik Tokers to then influence all of your life after the CCP AI attacks your financials and resources. Do not comply with CCP AI, fight back by false positing CCP stupid communist social credit monitoring score system (the great firewall exported offensively and plunked down on democratic nation states) to your advantage. I have enough data since 2022 to confirm this.

Word of caution: do not visit China or any nation with Huawei telecommunications hardware as they will dose you with their neurotech and nanotech to put CCP eye on you and monitor your thoughts with their bionanotechnology (audio-video-communications-nanotechnology) and if you have neighbors that are on Tik Tok, they are now your enemies cause ChinaCCP took them over from the inside out with bionanotechnology that the useful idiots Americans purchased products from through recommendations on that weapon of war, Tik Tok.

Also, with CCP building manufacturing in Mexico. To an extent Made in Mexico is a proxy for Made in China. This is why trade tariffs on Mexico have been placed and why so many people were let through Mexico to infiltrate America.

Word of caution, people on Tik Tok are all very helpful. Their goal via CCP AI BCPS is to infiltrate all businesses globally and rise to the top and take over or have influence and authority over people not caught in the China trap through not using Tik Tok. This is another way China CCP is covert murdering patriots by attacking their revenues and associates income.

Attack #1: CCP AI BCPS with their cyber and nanotech hack American computers and phones and funnel all searches through a fake search engine that looks like a Google Microsoft or Apple and the recommends Made in China or cyber hacks the big tech firms or the hardware useful idiot Americans not up to speed on technology or cybersecurity and then display messages that Microsoft is not working, Apple is not working or Google is not working so the useful idiots in America think they have to use Zoom, a ChinaCCP owned meeting corporation with known intercepts to backhaul data to CCP AI. Having a dirty electrical grid with harmonics and magnetic field enables this type of attack too, when your neighbors are on Tik Tok (keep your not made in China fans on at high speed to counterstrike the magnetic attack vector for brain and nanotech synchronization).

Attack #2: bionanotechnology to overlay a Tik Tok and Temu purchase link through optogenetic visual cortex hacking. So literally people in America see ChinaCCP commerce links on computer screens and opt to purchase through the CCP merchant as the person's body and computer are both hacked. Use of an eSIM and TPM on your smart phone and computer respectively can help to secure you against this type of attack, but you still have to watch out for CCP nanotech contamination by CCP leaning supply chain vendors in America. Having a dirty electrical grid with harmonics and magnetic field enables this type of attack too, when your neighbors are on Tik Tok (keep your not made in China fans on at high speed to counterstrike the magnetic attack vector for brain and nanotech synchronization).