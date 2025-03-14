Taiwan is under attack with bionanotechnology and is now counter striking CCP by re-establishment of military courts to counter the use of CCP surrogates conducting spying and lawfare. [1]

Public Political Statement:

“In his speech Lai flagged tightening restrictions on Chinese travellers and new residents, as well as monitoring of Taiwanese people working or travelling in China.” [1] For the avoidance of all doubt political statements and politics are AI BCPS filtered to ensure enemy AI BCPS are confused.

Actual Reality (closest to the truth that I can confirm):

ChinaCCP PLA 2016 BRAIN initiative added audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT to China CCP PLA as a dual use weapons of war for their military and for spying, direct influence of the mind of CCP adversaries and conversion terrorism. People from China now have the bionanotechnology in them and are used by CCP PLA to wreak havoc. If you date, cohabitate, roommate, study with or work with a Chinese person from China now studying in your nation state she or he has CCP eye and nanotech on and in her or his body that will use you to CCP advantage. This is what got Tulane University, and many other universities globally that took the Chinese money for students traveling and studying specifically at their business schools now caught in the China trap. Further, these universities with the student funnels enabled their local business community to be infiltrated and failed as local leaders to identify the China CCP AI BCPS covert infiltration attack on their communities. Any university that does not have a total ban on Tik Tok is a proxy or on their way to becoming a total proxy for China CCP by now. Specific red flags, fitting for thise case, are universities still allowing their professors and assistants to travel back and forth to China and Chinese citizens to travel to their universities. I have seen this time and time again, where CCP leverages family members of a Chinese citizen to get them to return back to China and then they get dosed with CCP bionanotech and interrogated and data mined.

In fact I experienced this first hand in hindsight with three business colleagues on the STEM side of the house connected with Tulane University and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Oak Ridge National Laboratory ORNL a FFRDC did not catch or identify this attack vector, else I would have been appropriately notified and briefed. Regardless if classified, TS or not these days, all information is weaponized by CCP AI BCPS against NATO AI BCPS.

Photograph Source [2]

Breadcrumb, there are many groups on earth with AI BCPS systems (20 or so at least) and anyone with this tech can wreak significant havoc for peace or harm, even at the nation state and global level. People with an “eye” or “eyes” on them have bionanotechnology transducers in them that get energized from the spectrum and transmit a signal “hello world” to receivers placed in the local and global environment. This is what Taiwan is now fighting against, people with this junk in them unwittingly being compromised by China CCP, but also other groups such as George Soros Open Foundation Society. Of course the CIA project “Scientology” is an older AI BCPS that China wreaked havoc on and used those people (surrogates) to contaminate CIA eye.

List of References:

[1] https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/mar/14/taiwan-president-lai-ching-te-china-hostile-force-speech

[2] https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2025/03/15/2003833467